Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO Stock?

Tesco (LON:TSCO) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.4%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Tesco's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tesco is:

12% = UK£1.4b ÷ UK£12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Tesco's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Tesco seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 22%, we aren't very excited. Further, Tesco's five year net income growth of 1.2% is more or less flat. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing the flat growth in earnings. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has alloacted capital, for instance.

We then compared Tesco's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 23% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is TSCO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TSCO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Tesco Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 93% (meaning, the company retains only 6.9% of profits) for Tesco suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Tesco has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 49% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Tesco's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, Tesco's performance is quite a big let-down. Its earnings growth particularly is not much to talk about even though it does have a pretty respectable ROE. The lack of growth can be blamed on its poor earnings retention. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

