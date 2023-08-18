Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE Stock?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Universal Insurance Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Insurance Holdings is:

1.7% = US$5.6m ÷ US$335m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Universal Insurance Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

As you can see, Universal Insurance Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 63% seen by Universal Insurance Holdings was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Universal Insurance Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Universal Insurance Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Universal Insurance Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 73% (implying that 27% of the profits are retained), most of Universal Insurance Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Universal Insurance Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Universal Insurance Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Universal Insurance Holdings. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

