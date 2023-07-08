Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD Stock?

Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) has had a rough week with its share price down 1.9%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Mayfield Childcare's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mayfield Childcare is:

7.0% = AU$4.9m ÷ AU$70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Mayfield Childcare's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Mayfield Childcare's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.3%. Still, Mayfield Childcare has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Mayfield Childcare's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Mayfield Childcare fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mayfield Childcare Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mayfield Childcare has a high three-year median payout ratio of 69% (or a retention ratio of 31%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, Mayfield Childcare has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Mayfield Childcare. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Mayfield Childcare's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

