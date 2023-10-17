Poor Result of Japan’s Bond Sale Signals Weak Demand From Banks

(Bloomberg) -- The weak outcome of Japan’s 20-year bond auction is pointing to a lack of demand from domestic banks and life insurers.

The ¥1.2 trillion ($8 billion) sale of sovereign debt Tuesday indicated poor investor appetite by three major measures, including the bid-cover ratio, amid expectations of higher yields at home and abroad. Japanese major banks and regional lenders have dumped super-long Japanese government bonds for nine straight months through August, according to official data.

Life insurers are typically big buyers of super-long bonds, but Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. said in an interview Monday that it’s considering a halt to further buying of JGBs for the rest of the fiscal year through March on the view that the Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rates sooner rather than later.

Demand at the auction was also probably low with the BOJ’s next policy meeting looming on Oct. 30-31, said Eiichiro Miura, general manager of fixed-income investment at Nissay Asset Management Corp.

“It’s widely expected that the BOJ will not alter the yield-curve control or remove negative interest rates at the upcoming meeting,” Miura said. “However, investors seem to be very cautious about a potential tweak of YCC again or an early adjustment of policy as soon as year-end.”

As yields in the nation creep up, global investors are closely watching for any signs of Japanese repatriating funds amid the prospect of higher returns in their home market. Yields on 20-year securities have risen about 45.5 basis points to 1.585% since the BOJ tweaked yield-curve control on July 28.

