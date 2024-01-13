fairyrealm / iStock.com

Media outlets often publish articles about the richest cities in each state, showing off the location’s biggest tourist attractions, fanciest neighborhoods or most sparkling amenities, like community theaters, parks and schools.

Learn More: 5 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Find Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

It isn’t as often that we hear about the regions in a state where residents struggle economically compared to a neighboring community or even live below the poverty level, but each state has at least one.

To determine the poorest big city in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data about the median household income, the percentage of the population living below the poverty level and the per capita income, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read through to see what qualifies as the poorest city in your state and the rest of the United States.

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Birmingham, Alabama

Population: 200,431

Median Household Income: $42,464

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 26.09%

Per Capita Income: $29,289

Related: 7 Things the Upper Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

See: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fairbanks, Alaska

Population: 32,496

Median Household Income: $69,914

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.67%

Per Capita Income: $34,820

Here: SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Surprise, Arizona

Population: 145,591

Median Household Income: $87,756

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 6.79%

Per Capita Income: $37,518

Shane Vaughn / Wikimedia Commons

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Population: 41,172

Median Household Income: $39,411

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.88%

Per Capita Income: $21,170

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

Population: 347,111

Median Household Income: $88,538

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.62%

Per Capita Income: $35,331

Story continues

chapin31 / iStock.com

Pueblo, Colorado

Population: 111,430

Median Household Income: $52,794

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.60%

Per Capita Income: $28,968

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

©iStock.com

New Britain, Connecticut

Population: 74,212

Median Household Income: $53,766

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.70%

Per Capita Income: $28,796

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Smyrna, Delaware

Population: 12,870

Median Household Income: $68,260

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.99%

Per Capita Income: $31,340

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah, Florida

Population: 222,996

Median Household Income: $49,531

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.81%

Per Capita Income: $24,295

Boogich / iStock.com

South Fulton, Georgia

Population: 107,865

Median Household Income: $77,488

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.37%

Per Capita Income: $36,153

See: Americans Are Struggling To Buy Groceries: Here’s How They’re Cutting Costs

carmengabriela / Getty Images

Kahului, Hawaii

Population: 27,233

Median Household Income: $94,712

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.72%

Per Capita Income: $34,885

gener200 / Shutterstock.com

Caldwell, Idaho

Population: 61,212

Median Household Income: $65,259

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.63%

Per Capita Income: $24,112

©Redfin

Waukegan, Illinois

Population: 89,435

Median Household Income: $66,077

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.00%

Per Capita Income: $30,089

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

Lafayette, Indiana

Population: 70,828

Median Household Income: $50,674

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.47%

Per Capita Income: $29,523

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

©iStock.com

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Population: 62,670

Median Household Income: $61,181

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.59%

Per Capita Income: $31,946

Shannon L. / Yelper

Salina, Kansas

Population: 46,734

Median Household Income: $56,945

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.67%

Per Capita Income: $31,477

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richmond, Kentucky

Population: 34,883

Median Household Income: $45,457

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 22.23%

Per Capita Income: $26,787

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Bossier City, Louisiana

Population: 62,971

Median Household Income: $54,100

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.36%

Per Capita Income: $30,737

Learn: 5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewiston, Maine

Population: 37,577

Median Household Income: $54,317

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.83%

Per Capita Income: $29,223

©iStock.com

Glen Burnie, Maryland

Population: 71,427

Median Household Income: $86,283

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.16%

Per Capita Income: $41,570

Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com

Lynn, Massachusetts

Population: 100,653

Median Household Income: $70,046

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.08%

Per Capita Income: $31,816

©Library of Congress

Warren, Michigan

Population: 138,588

Median Household Income: $61,633

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.52%

Per Capita Income: $31,080

Similar: 10 Ways People Become Poor Even While Earning a High Salary for Years

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Population: 84,951

Median Household Income: $82,271

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.88%

Per Capita Income: $36,531

©iStock.com

Greenville, Mississippi

Population: 29,495

Median Household Income: $35,148

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 32.20%

Per Capita Income: $22,111

©Shutterstock.com

Springfield, Missouri

Population: 168,873

Median Household Income: $43,450

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.32%

Per Capita Income: $28,806

Kate Brady / Flickr.com

Kalispell, Montana

Population: 25,473

Median Household Income: $57,123

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.37%

Per Capita Income: $32,570

More: 6 Pennies from the 1900s Worth a Lot of Money

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fremont, Nebraska

Population: 27,230

Median Household Income: $62,226

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.52%

Per Capita Income: $31,944

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Population: 198,325

Median Household Income: $52,476

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.82%

Per Capita Income: $22,600

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Laconia, New Hampshire

Population: 16,898

Median Household Income: $67,856

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.20%

Per Capita Income: $39,171

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Population: 135,665

Median Household Income: $59,939

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.35%

Per Capita Income: $26,633

Save Here: 4 Bills You Don’t Have to Pay If You’re Poor

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

South Valley, New Mexico

Population: 37,601

Median Household Income: $44,670

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.01%

Per Capita Income: $24,047

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheektowaga, New York

Population: 76,483

Median Household Income: $64,066

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.80%

Per Capita Income: $34,897

Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com

Concord, North Carolina

Population: 105,335

Median Household Income: $83,480

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 7.52%

Per Capita Income: $39,148

FiledIMAGE / Shutterstock.com

Jamestown, North Dakota

Population: 15,850

Median Household Income: $53,389

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.89%

Per Capita Income: $34,078

More Here: 9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canton, Ohio

Population: 70,589

Median Household Income: $37,627

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 30.24%

Per Capita Income: $22,649

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawton, Oklahoma

Population: 91,023

Median Household Income: $51,561

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.40%

Per Capita Income: $27,221

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Springfield, Oregon

Population: 61,740

Median Household Income: $60,982

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.41%

Per Capita Income: $29,284

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reading, Pennsylvania

Population: 94,601

Median Household Income: $42,852

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 28.61%

Per Capita Income: $20,782

See: 6 Old-Fashioned Frugal Living Tips That Still Work (And Can Save You Big Money)

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Central Falls, Rhode Island

Population: 22,359

Median Household Income: $43,092

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.43%

Per Capita Income: $19,552

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

Sumter, South Carolina

Population: 43,046

Median Household Income: $48,900

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.50%

Per Capita Income: $27,742

Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Huron, South Dakota

Population: 14,179

Median Household Income: $57,702

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 11.08%

Per Capita Income: $29,576

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clarksville, Tennessee

Population: 167,882

Median Household Income: $62,688

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.88%

Per Capita Income: $29,481

Spot It: Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands — How To Spot One

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

Population: 677,181

Median Household Income: $55,710

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.94%

Per Capita Income: $27,434

©Shutterstock.com

Ogden, Utah

Population: 86,754

Median Household Income: $66,226

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.12%

Per Capita Income: $31,437

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Bennington, Vermont

Population: 8,753

Median Household Income: $51,221

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.96%

Per Capita Income: $33,141

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roanoke, Virginia

Population: 99,213

Median Household Income: $51,523

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.11%

Per Capita Income: $33,206

Find Out: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

Jodi Cushner / Shutterstock.com

Vancouver, Washington

Population: 190,700

Median Household Income: $73,626

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.33%

Per Capita Income: $40,219

©iStock.com

Wheeling, West Virginia

Population: 26,900

Median Household Income: $46,516

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.25%

Per Capita Income: $33,868

BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Janesville, Wisconsin

Population: 65,669

Median Household Income: $68,610

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.87%

Per Capita Income: $35,135

Chevsapher / Wikimedia Commons

Riverton, Wyoming

Population: 10,733

Median Household Income: $50,861

Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.48%

Per Capita Income: $25,653

Methodology: To find the poorest big cities in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 10 cities in each state by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the median household income, the percentage of population below the poverty level and the per capita income also were sourced from the American Community Survey. The median household income, per capita income and percentage of population below poverty level were all scored and summed to allow a comparison of each city within every state. The cities with higher scores represent poorer cities with lower median household incomes, higher poverty rates and lower per capita income. The highest-scoring city in each state was determined to be its poorest big city. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Poorest Big City in Every State