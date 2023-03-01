XIAMEN, China, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP) announced that it has achieved milestones in the field of artificial intelligence such as AIGC (AI Generated Content) and ChatGPT. The application of ChatGPT is under continuous development in the Company's Shenzhen Technology Center while AIGC has been integrated into some of its business segments.

Pop Culture has made full use of AIGC in its product design. Focusing on street dance and with IP content as the core, Pop Culture has designed concept drawings of a great many street dance-related products and derivatives through AIGC, such as footwear, apparel, accessories, and garage kits, etc. The Company has also reached manufacturers to successfully unveil these products and sell them online.

As the Company is heading towards full digitalization this year, it will be a big step forward to upgrade its technologies by fully utilizing AIGC. Looking forward, Pop Culture will continue to focus on its core element-street dance and further dedicate itself in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence to realize its long-term development objectives.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-culture-has-applied-aigc-to-its-business-system-301759001.html

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd