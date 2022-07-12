A pop-up ice cream truck is selling 'Eat the Rich' popsicles shaped like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg — and people can't get enough of them

The 'Eat the Rich' popsicles depict tech billionaires — down to details like Bill Gates' glasses and Mark Zuckerberg's hair. Jordan Erb/Insider

An ice cream truck is selling popsicles in Los Angeles and New York that are shaped like tech billionaires.

Called 'Eat the Rich' popsicles, the treats are the latest endeavor by MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective.

By 5 pm ET on Monday, all of the Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos popsicles were sold out in NYC.

"Bite Bezos." "Munch Musk." "Snack on Jack."

So read the ice cream trucks that have popped up around New York City and Los Angeles this week, offering passersby their signature treat: "Eat the Rich" popsicles.

Each popsicle is an uncanny representation of one of five Big Tech billionaires — Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alibaba's Jack Ma, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Bill Gates, or Tesla's Elon Musk.

With their massive candy eyes and tech founders' recognizable features (like Gates' glasses or Zuckerberg's hair), the popsicles are a play on the term "eat the rich," a slogan that's become a rallying cry among Gen Z and Millennials frustrated with wealth inequality.

The ice cream trucks are the latest drop from MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective that's been behind some of the internet's most viral pranks and products.

The popsicles are $10 a piece — that's the irony of them. They're a statement in themselves, a commentary on capitalism, and a wildly popular treat on a hot summer afternoon. When I visited the New York City location at 5 pm on Monday, all of the Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk-flavored popsicles were gone.

"He was sold out of most of them, so I got Bill Gates," said 34-year-old Alex Mata, who originally wanted Jeff Bezos. She arrived at the pop-up after seeing it on social media and getting a text from her husband: "the truck is in Columbus Circle!"

People line up outside of MSCHF's ice cream truck selling "Eat the Rich" popsicles. Jordan Erb/Insider

MSCHF (pronounced "mischief") is known for making viral hits. They helmed the viral "Jesus Shoes," which were succeeded by the more-controversial "Satan Shoes," a pair of sneakers that were allegedly made with a drop of human blood, and marketed with rapper Lil Nas X.

MSCHF is also the company that brought the world a browser add-on that disguises Netflix-watching as a conference call, as well as a rubber chicken that doubled as a functioning bong.

"Our perspective is everything is funny in a nihilistic sort of way," Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF's founder and CEO previously told Insider. "We're not here to make the world a better place. We're making light of how much everything sucks."

The trucks will be in New York City and Los Angeles until Wednesday. You can check their locations here.

