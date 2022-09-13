U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.14
    -187.27 (-4.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,034.99
    -1,346.35 (-4.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,608.63
    -657.78 (-5.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.20
    -75.89 (-3.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -28.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.53 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0182 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4910
    +1.6910 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,291.26
    -2,121.32 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.90
    -40.79 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Pop On Veneers Celebrates Grand Opening of First NYC Retail Store to Complement Their National At-Home Smile Transformations

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Veneers continues to transform smiles by designing 100% custom-made veneers that cover missing teeth, gaps, or chips. This summer, Pop On Veneers celebrated the grand opening of their first store in NYC to offer in-person digital scanning stations for its state-of-the-art digital impressions. Customers may now choose between visiting the Manhattan storefront, or making impressions at-home with a kit provided by the company. Both options produce custom-made removable veneers that fit precisely over existing teeth and give customers the confidence to smile again! The new storefront is on 237 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018.

Pop On Veneers transforms smiles by designing 100% custom-made veneers that cover missing teeth, gaps, or chips.

"I've been taking a lot of pictures of myself in the past day because I really am thoroughly impressed and thoroughly thrilled with this product," says customer Kat after receiving her Pop On Veneers in the mail. "Please know that I'm for real. I'm cheap, I am a mom who spends more on her kids than herself, and this product is something that I'm so incredibly thankful for," she adds.

At the Manhattan storefront, customers can get their digital impressions taken by one of Pop On Veneers' smile specialists. Pop On Veneers services the rest of the country with their innovative At-Home Impression Kits. Once the digital impressions are made In-Office, or once the At-Home impressions are sent back to Pop On's FDA registered laboratory in NYC, master technicians inspect the impressions and then custom design Pop On Veneers with a beautiful look and a perfect fit.

Whether you're missing teeth, have chipped teeth, or looking for a brighter smile, Pop On Veneers will deliver a 100% custom-made smile to your doorstep without shaving your natural teeth. With just one requirement for eligibility—having five or more teeth on the top or bottom—almost everyone is able to achieve the smile of their dreams with Pop On Veneers. A Pop On smile costs just a fraction of corrective dental procedures, and is a completely pain-free process. Pop On Veneers prides itself on its accessibility: with an affordable cost and several payment plan options, everyone has the opportunity to get a smile they love.

Find Pop On Veneers on:
PopOnVeneers.com
Instagram here
Facebook here
Youtube here

Contact: Nicole Tsarouhas
Email: pr@poponveneers.com
Phone: 856 701 9808

Pop On Veneers Logo
Pop On Veneers Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-on-veneers-celebrates-grand-opening-of-first-nyc-retail-store-to-complement-their-national-at-home-smile-transformations-301623593.html

SOURCE Pop On Veneers

Recommended Stories

  • RESEARCH NOTE | IFBD: New growth strategy leading to expanding customer base

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:IFBD Founded in 2001, Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) provides SaaS (software-as-a-service) AI-powered customer engagement solutions to corporate customers in China and recently began its expansion into other markets in Asia through a Singapore based channel partner. Infobird offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud-based customer engagement and sales force management

  • OUTFRONT Media Wins Advertising Contract for the City of Barrie Transit Shelters

    OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its subsidiary, Outfront Media Canada LP, entered a ten-year contract with the City of Barrie in Ontario, Canada, for exclusive rights to its transit shelter advertising program.

  • SAP at UNGA 77: Driving Positive Business Transformation for People and Planet

    By Claudia Cortes

  • MyCarrier raises $22M to match small shippers with freight carriers

    At least, that appears to be the case with the closing of MyCarrier's Series B today. A startup with a freight shipping platform for small- and mid-sized shippers, MyCarrier raised $22 million in a venture round led by NewRoad Capital with participation from Greycroft and Lerer Hippeau. CEO Michael Bookout indicated that the new cash will go toward expanding and accelerating MyCarrier's platform offerings and investing in its product, R&D and go-to-market teams.

  • Berkshire Grey and FedEx Expand Their Robotic Automation Solutions Relationship

    FedEx Embraces AI-Robotic Automation to Streamline Operations and Drive Long-Term Efficiencies, Signs Warrant Agreement with Berkshire Grey

  • 4 Tips for a Successful RIA Merger

    The M&A market for registered investment advisors remains hot, but without the right focus it’s easy to get burned. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents,” says Pete Dorsey, chief strategy and revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Altruist, which offers technology and tools for financial advisors. “If you look at a deal simply from a financial standpoint, you’re going to stub your toe,” says Dorsey, who was previously national managing director at TD Ameritrade, where he led institutional sales and relationship management.

  • Nigerian financial management app for merchants Kippa bags $8.4M in new funding

    Kippa, the Nigerian startup improving the lifecycle of small businesses across the country with its financial management and payments platform, has raised $8.4 million in an oversubscribed seed round. The startup — launched last June by Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, Duke Ekezie and Jephthah Uche — received investment from backers such as Goodwater Capital, TEN13 VC, Rocketship VC, Saison Capital, Crestone VC, VentureSouq, Horizon Partners and Vibe Capital. Kippa said the investment will allow it to develop financial products that help SMEs grow their businesses and grow its team in Nigeria.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Medical Names

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Dollar Strength Weighs on Earnings Despite a Break in the Inflationary Cloud

    Peloton co-founders depart company, JPMorgan says soft landing more likely than recession, Starbucks to unveil reinvention plans, and other news to start your day.

  • Carpenter (CRS) Moves 8.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Carpenter (CRS) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Twitter, Starbucks, Oracle, Danaher, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Twitter holds a shareholder vote on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s acquisition. The August consumer price index will provide the latest inflation data. Plus, earnings from Oracle and Adobe

  • Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures

    The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the second half the year and is expected to hurt revenue. "Labour shortages at our East Coast bottler in the U.S. have impacted our ramp up," Fevertree said. The company said it was working with suppliers to secure its glass requirements for 2023.

  • Bitcoin ETFs slide sharply in stock-market selloff sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation

    Exchange-traded funds focused on bitcoin were sliding sharply around midday Tuesday in a broad stock-market slump sparked by an inflation reading for August that was hotter than forecast. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was down more than 7% around midday, while the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF were also sliding more than 7%, FactSet data show, at last check. While some bitcoin supporters viewed the cryptocurrency as an inflation hedge, its prices have cratere

  • How The Ultra-Rich Manage Their Money

    The great power Christopher Wallace – aka the Notorious B.I.G. – once opined, "mo' money, mo' problems." While that may not be entirely true, it is a fact that having a high net worth does come with its own set … Continue reading → The post 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • August Inflation Shock: Core Prices Rise, Knocking Back Peak CPI Bets; Stocks Slump

    Core inflation pressures resurfaced last month, BLS data indicated Tuesday, accelerating bets on a big Fed rate hike next week in Washington.

  • J&J reaches $205 million settlement in Australian pelvic mesh class action

    Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women, the law firm said on Monday. The settlement, which Shine Lawyers said was the largest settlement in a product-liability class action in Australian history, follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, the pharmaceutical giant, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

  • A-CAP and AmeriLife Enhance APP Annuity with Addition of ESG Macro 5 Index from Credit Suisse

    New index offering from Credit Suisse addresses increasing demand for performative and sustainably focused investment opportunities

  • ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine

  • T-Mobile sees huge demand for $3 billion bond deal despite September borrowing blitz by big companies

    U.S. companies are in the midst of a borrowing spree in September as Wall Street braces for other jumbo rate hike from the Federal Reserve.