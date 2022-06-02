Popadelics™ Crunchy Mushroom Chips Debuts at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show

Popadelics reimagine shiitake mushrooms for the modern superfood snacker.

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips is making its trade debut as an exhibitor at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 12-14, located at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, NY. Popadelics will be showcasing all three of its bold, mouth-watering flavors – Trippin' Truffle Parm, Twisted Thai Chili, and Rad Rosemary and Salt – in Booth 7533.

The largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food industry show, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show will feature specialty foods and beverages from around the world and host over 10,000 industry attendees.

Attendees will be able to sample Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips as well as participate in giveaways and meet the founders. To produce its signature crunch, Popadelics leverage a unique cooking method called vacuum frying, which allows foods to cook at much lower temperatures while absorbing less oil and retaining more of their color, nutrients, texture, and flavor. Popadelics are also vegan and a good source of protein and fiber.

Popadelics soft-launched in February 2022 and was recently honored as a finalist in the 2022 Dieline Awards in the Savory Snacks category, having been chosen from over 1,700 entries hailing from 36 countries. Popadelics will also be attending this year's NOSH Live Summer 2022 event on June 12-13 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY.

"Our goal is to revolutionize the way people think about mushrooms," said Marilyn Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fun-Gal Snacks, the parent company of Popadelics. "We can't wait for attendees to experience the trippin' flavor and killer crunch of Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips."

Presented by the Specialty Food Association, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. Visit Popadelics in Booth 7533. To register, please visit specialtyfood.com.

About Fun-Gal Snacks™

Fun-Gal Snacks is based in New York City and was founded on a mission to create innovative snacks that harness the benefits of mushrooms and other underloved veggies - all while supporting social causes. Popadelics, Fun-Gal Snacks' flagship brand, are shiitake mushrooms reimagined for the modern superfood snacker and is a mushroom-centric brand for the health-conscious individual who loves delicious, better-for-you snack food options. Their unique, vacuum frying cooking process paired with creative flavor combinations results in an unmatched experience that is incredibly tasty with a satisfying crunch – all while championing the added benefits found in shiitake mushrooms. Fun-Gal Snacks is AAPI and female founded and owned. For more information, visit popadelics.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information; and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

Introducing Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips: shiitake mushrooms reimagined for the modern superfood snacker. (PRNewsfoto/Fun-Gal Snacks LLC)

