When will Popeyes open in Sheboygan? We have the answer.

The outside of the Popeyes restaurant on S. Business Drive shows no signage yet, as seen, Tuesday, November 21, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — The highly anticipated Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expected to open Dec. 11.

Plans for the fast-food restaurant, 3207 S. Business Drive, were revived following the City Plan Commission’s conditional use permit approval in the summer.

Foregoing unexpected delays, the restaurant’s opening timeline is on track, according to Yaman Parmaksiz, owner of Sheboygan Pop Ops, LLC.

The 2,604-square-foot restaurant will be open daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will have a double drive-thru and dining area. Menu items include a variety of chicken-based dishes and family meals.

Other fast-food restaurants nearby include Taco Bell and Culver’s.

What to know about Small Biz Saturday: A new business, swag bags and more — what to know about Shop Small Saturday in Sheboygan

Construction on the estimated $1.2 million project, excluding the land, redeveloped the Ryder Truck site’s north site. The facility on the site was demolished. The south site is undeveloped but could be used for another restaurant or multi-tenant retail building, according to the conditional use permit application.

Sheboygan's Popeyes was supposed to open in 2021, but delays with other locations pushed plans back.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Popeyes opening in Sheboygan early December: Hours, menu and more