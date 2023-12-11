Popeyes' opening in Sheboygan has been postponed. Here's what we know about the delay.

The outside of the Popeyes restaurant on S. Business Drive shows no signage yet, as seen, Tuesday, November 21, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan’s Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will postpone its opening date due to construction delays.

The fast-food restaurant, 3207 S. Business Drive, was supposed to open Dec. 11, but Yaman Parmaksiz, owner of Sheboygan Pop Ops LLC, said there’s been trouble getting the building’s signs. It could be a few weeks still until Popeyes opens, he said.

Until the delay with signage, the restaurant’s completion was on track. Progress on the project began over the summer when a conditional use permit was approved, a second effort to bring the chain to Sheboygan.

Parmaksiz said Popeyes will be closer to opening once the signs are secured.

