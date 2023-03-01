U.S. markets closed

Popilush Emerges as Innovative, Multifunctional Shapewear Brand Delivering Comfortable Confidence for Every Size

·3 min read

Evolving the perception and useability of shapewear for women everywhere, Popilush focuses on diversity, body positivity, and true functionality with quality, accessible pieces. 

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the fashion-forward shapewear brand that is pioneering the fusion of comfortable confidence and multifunctional style, reveals their game-changing range that is size inclusive and effortlessly modern. Made for every shape and skin tone, Popilush is proud to empower women with more freedom in movement, shape, and comfort with a category defining line of shapewear that is stylish and amazingly versatile.

Their Built-in Shaper Dress & Skirt is the ideal choice for lounging, traveling, or going out on the town. It boasts an elegant, trendy design in combination with a built-in "invisible" shaper, tummy control, butt lifting and an open gusset for easy trips to the lady's room. With light compression, the built-in shaper dress is the ideal everyday piece when a little 'help' is all you need.

Popilush's multifunctional bodysuits represent the ultimate outer shapewear option that can be paired with jeans, leggings, shorts, skirts, and beyond. With medium compression and a stylish, versatile design, these bodysuits are a best-seller for a reason. They are any outfit's confidence-boosting, hidden secret that will look amazing anytime, anywhere.

In addition to these Popilush favorites, their shapewear line is made of premium yet whisper-soft fabric and provides targeted compression from light to strong, offering the most snatched-waist capabilities while also enhancing the body's natural shape. As a classic go-to item in any woman's closet, Popilush shapewear is more versatile and comfortable than ever, empowering women to feel and look their best any day of the week.

Popilush has recently introduced the Built-in Shaper Modal Long Sleeve Lounge Dress, a total game changer shapewear piece that features a body-hugging fit with a square neckline that offers seamless tummy control, breast support, and sculpting technology for an incredibly flattering and slimming fit.

Popilush is thrilled to bring their shapewear products to women who deserve high-quality, affordable, and versatile solutions that empower and inspire confidence, no matter the occasion. In addition, Popilush is committed to reducing waste with earth-loving practices including the use of biodegradable textiles and less plastic packaging. In celebrating what makes women feel powerful and beautiful, Popilush applauds every shape and size, honoring the bodies that make up the diverse and beautiful community of women around the world.

To learn more about Popilush and discover their modern shapewear products for women of every size and color, visit www.popilush.com or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilushofficial.

About Popilush

Popilush is an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear line for women. Their mission is to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies and to promote comfortable confidence. Popilush gives all women the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day with high-quality shapewear that comes in a diverse range of sizes and is exceptionally affordable for the high level of quality.

Media Contact

Name: Eve
Phone: (757)206-6744
Email: eve@popilush.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popilush-emerges-as-innovative-multifunctional-shapewear-brand-delivering-comfortable-confidence-for-every-size-301759006.html

SOURCE Popilush LLC

