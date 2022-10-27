Poplar Creek Resources Inc. / Zambezi Rainbow Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resources Estimates for the Belvedere Mining Property in Zimbabwe

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Belvedere Gold Project, Zvishavane, Zimbabwe", effective October 14, 2022, on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

"We are pleased to file the NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Report") for the mineral resources estimate of its option to purchase the Belvedere Gold Project ("the Project")," the company stated. "The results show potential value of the mineral resources for development. The resource model indicates potential for resource expansion over the approximately 800 meter long mineralized belt so far evaluated. The resource model remains open on both strike and at depth, and exhibits a pinch and swell nature of mineralization. Our planning is for future drilling and trenching to expand the potential resource on the Project."

The Report was prepared by Edelrod Consulting of Harare, Zimbabwe under the supervision of the following Qualified Persons: Wonder Mutematsaka (Consulting Mining Engineer), Arimon Ngilazi (Consulting Resource Geologist) and Fanuel Chinyakata (Consulting Metallurgist). Edelrod is an independent consulting firm specializing in mineral engineering consultancy. The report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects including Form 43-101 F1.

Project Highlights:

The Project highlights are summarized below:

Mineral Resources (Table 1.2) were estimated by Edelrod Consulting of Harare, Zimbabwe:

Poplar Creek Resources Inc., Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

As indicated in the table above:

Total Indicated Mineral Resources are 375,377 tonnes.

Total Inferred Mineral Resources are 2,278,886 tonnes.

It is the Edelrod Consulting opinion that the Belvedere resource model described in the Report was suitable for use in the preliminary economic evaluation and assessment. The Report has indicated the likely potential viability of the Project for further advancement to the next level of detailed study and further drilling and trenching.

Story continues

Qualified Person

Wonder Mutematsaka, Consulting Mining Engineer, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Poplar Creek Resources Inc.:

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on gold resources in Zimbabwe, Africa, through its subsidiary Zambezi Rainbow Minerals.

For further information please contact:

Richard Edgar President and CEO

Email: redgarex@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722674/Poplar-Creek-Resources-Inc-Zambezi-Rainbow-Minerals-Files-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-UpdatedMineral-Resources-Estimates-for-the-Belvedere-Mining-Property-inZimbabwe



