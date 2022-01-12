U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Popmenu Named One of the Best Places to Work in 2022, a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu is excited to announce that it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

Popmenu logo
Popmenu logo

"When you receive an award because your employees genuinely love where they work and what they do, it's a win like no other," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu. "Every employee is an owner at Popmenu and we couldn't be prouder of this talented team that happily goes above and beyond to serve the restaurant industry and one another. Thank you to Glassdoor for this recognition and to the Popmenu family for creating a workplace where unconventional ideas become reality, differences are embraced and where you can have fun while making a tangible impact."

View open positions at Popmenu.

Popmenu's Glassdoor rating is 4.8 stars out of 5 with 100% CEO approval and 96% positive business outlook. What did Popmenu employees have to say on Glassdoor specifically?

  • "Amazing place to make a difference"

  • "Kindness is core to how the company operates at every level within the organization"

  • "Passionate team and a game-changing product"

  • "Leadership is invested in everyone's success"

  • "I've never been a part of such an inclusive company"

  • "A really strong sense of community across the company, great leadership, super smart technology and a culture of truly serving people"

  • "A lot of transparency within the company and open communication"

  • "Successes are celebrated together and support is around every corner"

  • "Compensation and benefits are competitive and there are amazing learning and career advancement opportunities"

  • "Working at Popmenu is a blast — there is an awesome opportunity to grow professionally and personally with this company"

  • "This is a great environment for product owners to innovate and have a real impact on restaurant businesses"

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm.

About Popmenu
Popmenu specializes in transformative online and on-premise technologies that help restaurants increase brand visibility, guest engagement, revenue and profitability. The company is a leading innovator in digital marketing and ordering technology that works with over 6,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Grasz
Head of Communications, Popmenu
Jennifer.grasz@popmenu.com

Popmenu named to Glassdoor&#39;s Best Places to Work
Popmenu named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popmenu-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-2022-a-glassdoor-employees-choice-award-winner-301459693.html

SOURCE Popmenu

