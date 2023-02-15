Modern convenience store, Poppy, invites visitors to "pop by and say hi" at the opening of their first location

ARBUCKLE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppy Markets, a modern fuel station and restaurant-quality convenience store, is set to open their first location in Arbuckle, California this month. Equipped with a car-charging station, dog-washing service, restaurant-style kitchen, car wash, and bulk propane offering, Poppy is the perfect place that makes convenience feel fantastic.

Poppy Markets Announces its Grand Opening in Arbuckle, California

"It is our mission to reinvent the modern convenience store in an approach that invites and excites everyday consumers," said Varish Goyal, CEO of Poppy Markets. "We aim to provide quality service while continuing to be a quick and affordable stop along the way. We are looking forward to bringing the Poppy Spirit to Arbuckle and making life a little bit more convenient and easier for everyone."

Poppy invites you to visit their brand-new fueling station and market at: 1125 Old Highway, Arbuckle, CA, 95912.

Poppy Markets acknowledge that life moves pretty fast these days, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on quality. Whether you're stopping by to fill up your gas tank or grab a quick bite, Poppy is crafting a sleek and modern design with utmost quality food and service to make the little things in life a lot more enjoyable.

To make life even easier, Poppy's loyalty program rewards customers by giving 800 points at signup to each customer when they validate their contact information. Customers can also earn 4 points for every $1 spent in the store and 2 points for every gallon of gas purchased. Poppy makes it easier for customers to redeem points towards their next purchase, making it convenient to get rewarded for everyday purchases.

Poppy makes redeeming points simple in three different ways! You can choose the value of the coupon you'd like, show your app at checkout to have the discount automatically applied, or add your phone number in the app to apply your points to your transaction amount.

Story continues

With daily deals and "freebie clubs" for items you enjoy, Poppy is always staying up-to-date with its loyalty members and providing the best possible rewards!

To learn more about Poppy Markets, visit https://poppymarket.com/ or follow them on Instagram .

About Poppy Markets:

Life moves pretty fast these days, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on quality. Convenience can still taste fantastic. When you drop into Poppy, you can count on freshly brewed premium coffee and tasty pastries to kick your day off right. Come back at lunch when we're serving up gourmet sandwiches and salads that are made fresh daily! Have a little time to kill? Sweet! Kick up your feet in Crunchy Munchy, our full-service restaurant, and get some work done on our lightning fast wi-fi. From fried chicken to fresh baked cookies and everything in between, Poppy is the stop when you want it fresh and hot.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

310-923-4366

mkovacs@blazepr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poppy-markets-announces-its-grand-opening-in-arbuckle-california-301747955.html

SOURCE Poppy Markets