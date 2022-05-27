U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,819.57
    -677.19 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

PopReach Announces Grant of Equity Based Compensation to Independent Directors and Officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • POPR.V
  • POPRF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 5,400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), and options to acquire an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares ("Options"), to independent directors and officers of the Company, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on April 28, 2022.  400,000 RSUs were granted to independent directors, and 5,000,000 RSUs were granted to officers.  RSUs granted to independent directors vest as to 100% on the one year anniversary of grant, and RSUs granted to officers vest as to 50% on the one year anniversary of grant, with 12.5% vesting quarterly thereafter. Additionally, 1,000,000 Options were granted to officers of the Company exercisable at $0.80 with a five-year term, vesting as to 12.5% on the one year anniversary of grant, with 6.25% vesting quarterly thereafter.

PopReach Corporation (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)
PopReach Corporation (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

 

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c6652.html

Recommended Stories

  • LINGO MEDIA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

    Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a Multilingual World' through innovative online technology and solutions, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying. After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Meme stocks, of course, are stocks that trade more on social media chatter than on business fundamentals, though in Dutch Bros' case the underlying business is pretty good, too.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Inflation ‘very easily could get back to 2-3%’ over the next two years: Strategist

    Lisa Erickson, U.S. Bank SVP & Public Markets Group Co-Head, and Sizemore Capital Management CIO Charles Sizemore join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the stock market rising to end a 7-week losing streak, inflation, GDP, the Fed's interest rate hikes, recession concerns, and the outlook on tech.