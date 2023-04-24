PopReach Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2023 (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario.

PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

A total of 129,745,490 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 47.134% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Each of the seven nominees listed in the management information circular ("Circular") dated March 14, 2023 was elected as a director of PopReach for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Ben Colabrese 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Natasha De Masi 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Ted Hastings 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Ian Klugman 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Christopher Locke 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Mike Vorhaus 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 % Jon Walsh 129,510,243 99.961 % 50,000 0.039 %

In addition, PopReach reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Further, the ordinary resolution re-approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), as amended and restated to comply with TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSXV") Policy 4.4, was passed by 99.961% of the votes represented at the Meeting. The amended and restated Equity Incentive Plan remains subject to final TSXV approval.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which will be available under PopReach's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Story continues

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform; and SCS, a brand transformation company.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c0470.html