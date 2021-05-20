PopReach to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Jon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Locke, President and Chief Operating Officer, followed by a question and answer period. PopReach will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Details:
Date:
Monday, May 31, 2021
Time:
8:30 a.m. (ET)
Dial in number:
(416) 764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392
Live webcast:
Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at https://www.popreach.com/investor-relations/
Replay:
(416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
Available until June 3, 2021
Replay passcode:
589988
About PopReach Corporation
PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.
Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE PopReach Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/20/c5779.html