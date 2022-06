PopReach Proposes to Extend Warrants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension to the exercise period of a total of 7,699,705 common share purchase warrants (the "Extended Warrants") of the Company from their current expiry date of June 30, 2022 to December 30, 2022 (the "Warrant Extension").

3,252,987 of the Extended Warrants have an exercise price of $0.4882 per common share and 4,491,286 of the Extended Warrants have an exercise price of $0.864 per common share. All of the Extended Warrants were issued upon completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on June 30, 2020, to holders of certain convertible debentures issued in 2019 and 2020 by PopReach Incorporated. For more information of the Qualifying Transaction, such convertible debentures and the issuance of the Extended Warrants, please refer to the Qualifying Transaction Filing Statement dated June 26, 2020 filed by the Company on www.sedar.com .

The expiry date of the Extended Warrants is proposed to be extended on account of the trading halt of the Company's shares in accordance with the policies of, and as required by, the TSX Venture Exchange, in connection with the Company's recently-completed Reverse Takeover transaction with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a/ Federated Foundry. For more information of the Reverse Takeover transaction, please refer to the Management Information Circular dated February 14, 2020 filed by the Company on www.sedar.com .

The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

