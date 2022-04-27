U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.87
    -0.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5040
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,178.93
    +1,186.98 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

PopReach Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • POPRF

Q4 year-over-year revenue growth of 6%, and mobile platform revenue growth of 32%; sequential quarterly improvement in Adjusted EBITDA1 and Net Loss

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)
PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

1 Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release

(All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from mobile platforms (Apple, Google and Amazon) was $3.4 million (79.6% of total revenue), compared to $3.4 million in Q3 2021 (80.1%), and an increase from $2.6 million in Q4 2020 (63.7%)

  • Revenue from Facebook Canvas platform games was $0.9 million (20.4% of total revenue), an increase from $0.8 million in Q3 2021 (19.9%), and a decrease from $1.5 million in Q4 2020 (36.3%)

  • Total revenue of $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2021, and $4.1 million in Q4 2020; overall revenue was impacted by an industry wide decline in Facebook Canvas platform game activity

  • Gross profit margin decreased to 61.7%, from 64.6% in Q3 2021, and improved from 61.3% in Q4 2020

  • Operating expenses of $3.5 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2021, and $2.9 million in Q4 2020; the increase is due to increased user acquisition spend and investments in mobile growth franchises, and professional fees associated with the proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry ("Federated")

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.5 million (12.0% of revenue), compared to $0.4 million (9.9% of revenue) in Q3 2021, and $0.7 million (18.1%) in Q4 2020

  • Net loss of $0.6 million (($0.01) per basic and diluted share), compared to a net loss of $1.1 million (($0.01) per basic and diluted share) in Q3 2021, and a net loss of $3.3 million (($0.06) per basic and diluted share) in Q4 2020

  • Cash at December 31, 2021 was $11.0 million, compared to $18.1 million at the end of 2020, and debt outstanding on the bank credit facility was $5.0 million, compared to $6.0 million at the end of 2020; the decrease in cash is due to payments relating to the Company's 2021 M&A activities, including professional fees associated with the Transaction

Q4 2021 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Investments in mobile growth franchises, notably Smurfs Magic Match and PAYDAY Crime War, increased in the second half of 2021 and continue into 2022; Smurfs Magic Match and PAYDAY Crime War are expected to launch worldwide in the first and second halves of 2022, respectively

  • On October 18, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement in relation to its proposed business combination with Federated

  • On February 14, 2022, the Company obtained conditional TSXV approval of the Transaction; on March 23, 2022, the company obtained shareholder approval at a special meeting of its shareholders, with over 98% of shares voted in favour of the Transaction

  • On April 18, 2022, the Company entered into a credit agreement with Bank of Montreal for $33 million in credit facilities in order to consolidate debt, including debt to be assumed on closing of the Transaction, under a single lender; once closed, these new facilities are expected to significantly lower the Company's cost of capital, and support it's M&A growth strategy via up to an additional $15 million acquisition line

Management Commentary

"Our core mobile revenue platforms generated strong year-over-year quarterly growth of 32% while revenue from Facebook Canvas games showed signs of stabilization when compared to the third quarter of 2022. This sets the games business up for solid organic growth in 2022 as we launch Smurfs Magic Match and PAYDAY Crime war later this year," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "When combined with the double-digit organic growth that we expect to see from Federated's three businesses, the new PopReach is well positioned with a multi-pronged approach to generating growth across the digital media value chain."

Added Christopher Locke, President of PopReach "With the Transaction expected to close shortly, we are combining businesses that have solid double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margins and positive cash flow generation. This increased financial scale, alongside the credit facilities and acquisition line we've recently secured from the Bank of Montreal, has us excited for the broader pipeline of M&A opportunities we have been developing."

Selected Quarterly Information

Below is selected quarterly information from the Company's consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly periods indicated. The Company's functional and presentation currency is US Dollars. Except where indicated, the following financial data is reported in accordance with IFRS.





Three months
ended

December 31
2021


Three months
ended

September 30
2021


Three months
ended

December 31
2020










In-app purchases



$

4,089,195

$

3,978,677

$

3,957,439

Advertising




235,316


235,764


137,370

Other




9,392


6,453


377

Total revenue



$

4,333,903

$

4,220,894

$

4,095,186

Net Income (Loss)




(577,337)


(1,069,782)


(3,282,834)

Comprehensive Income (Loss)




(582,246)


(1,060,310)


(3,354,148)

Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)




(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.06)










Non-IFRS1:









Bookings




4,405,570


4,414,894


4,026,525

EBITDA




(2,967)


(79,102)


761,775

Adjusted EBITDA




519,978


416,440


742,536











1 Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release








December 31
2021


December 31
2020






Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,028,381

$

18,097,649

Current assets


13,183,030


20,079,201

Total assets


26,932,959


25,934,531






Current liabilities


6,737,954


7,879,809

Non-current liabilities


5,738,364


5,534,564










Three months
ended

December 31
2021


Three months
ended

September 30
2021


Three months
ended

December 31
2020










Apple



$

2,353,027

$

2,168,829

$

1,639,606

Facebook




886,155


841,434


1,485,551

Google




748,686


870,704


781,622

Amazon




49,219


54,135


50,660

Other mobile




52,108


43,575


--

Total in-app purchases




4,089,195


3,978,677


3,957,439

Financial Statements and MD&A

PopReach's Financial Statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, are posted on the corporate website at www.popreach.com and available on the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information to assess its financial performance. These measures, which it believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate its performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Bookings", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA".

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") are non-IFRS measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. Company management defines EBITDA as follows: IFRS Net income (loss) adding back accretion and interest expenses (including amortization of deferred financing fees), income taxes, amortization, gain/loss on disposal of assets, and fair value gain/loss on financial liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA and excludes discontinued operations and the effects of significant items of income and expenditure which may have an impact on the quality of earnings, such as restructuring costs and impairments where the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring event. It also excludes the effects of equity-settled share-based payments, changes in deferred revenues, and other extraordinary one-time expenses.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance on a cash basis before the impact of non-cash items.

The following table presents the Company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each period:



Three months
ended

December 31

2021


Three months
ended

September 30

2021


Three months
ended

December 31

2020








Net loss

$

(577,337)

$

(1,069,782)

$

(3,282,834)

Add:







Interest and accretion expenses


285,709


213,749


477,959

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets


-


-


-

Current taxes (recovery)


35,715


24,000


81,951

Deferred tax recovery


(8,703)


(7,687)


(21,638)

Amortization


540,856


474,220


682,556

Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities


(279,207)


286,398


2,823,781








EBITDA


(2,967)


(79,102)


761,775








Add:







Share-based compensation expense


(7,135)


60,144


49,422

Change in deferred revenue


71,667


194,000


(68,661)

Change in deferred cost of sales


(16,736)


(81,075)


-

Extraordinary one-time expenses


475,149


322,473


-








Adjusted EBITDA


519,978


416,440


742,536








Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue %


12%


10%


18%

Adjusted EBITDA was $519,978 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $742,536 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which represents a decrease of $222,558 or 30%.

Bookings

Bookings is a non-IFRS financial measure that is equal to revenue recognized plus or minus the change in deferred revenue during the period. The following table is the reconciliation from revenue to bookings for each period:





Three months
ended

December 31

2021


Three months
ended

September 30

2021


Three months
ended

December 31

2020










Revenue



$

4,333,903

$

4,220,894

$

4,095,186

Add: Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue




71,667


194,000


(68,661)










Total bookings




4,405,570


4,414,894


4,026,525

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by millions of players, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular dated February 14, 2022 in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of PopReach should be considered highly speculative.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the transaction.

PopReach and Federated made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c3695.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Why F5 Networks Plummeted 13% Today

    Shares of F5 Network (NASDAQ: FFIV) were plummeting today, down 13% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. The company, which makes both hardware and software that houses, governs, protects and deploys business software applications, issued light guidance for the rest of the year, even as last quarter's revenue met and earnings per share beat expectations. In the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, F5's total revenue was down 2%, but there was a big difference between its segments.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine La

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Meta earnings: What to look for when Facebook parent reports Q1 results

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sits down with the Live show to check out what to look for in Meta's Q1 earnings report, including subscriber growth, TikTok competition, and leadership responses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Chipmaker Qualcomm Crushes March-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Wireless-chip leader Qualcomm late Wednesday pummeled Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Here's Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed Only to Come Back Down to Earth

    Then a report surfaced saying that fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had added the McPlant burger to its menu permanently, and Beyond Meat stock skyrocketed. The first article comes from the website Fast Company. The plant-based burger isn't co-branded with Beyond Meat, but McDonald's does use Beyond Meat as its plant-based beef supplier.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Meta Stock Surges After Q1 Earnings Beat, Facebook Active User Rebound

    "More people use our services today than ever before, and I'm proud of how our products are serving people around the world," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg

  • Qualcomm stock rallies more than 5% as handset sales drive record results, strong outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's record quarterly results and strong outlook blew past Wall Street estimates and the company assured analysts that demand continues to outstrip supply.