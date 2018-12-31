Popsugar's Twinning app was leaking your photo, even if you didn't share it

Twitter More

If you spent anytime on the internet this holiday season, you likely saw friends and family sharing a photo matching their face with their celebrity look-alike. If they didn’t share the photo, it very likely was made publicly available anyway.

The Twinning app created by Popsugar has been inadvertently making the photos uploaded by its users publicly available via an unsecured web address where the pics were stored.

TechCrunch discovered the data leak on Monday when it noticed an Amazon Web Services storage bucket URL in the source code of the Popsugar Twinning web app. A real-time photo stream of users uploading pics to the app was viewable when opening the AWS address in a web browser. Read more...

