Popular Alliance restaurant Don Pancho's Tex Mex Cafe to remain open

ALLIANCE ‑ Don Pancho's Tex Mex Cafe is staying open.

The family-run restaurant, a staple since the 1970s, has been the subject of rumors and on social media regarding its future.

In a Facebook post on Friday, restaurant officials thanked patrons for the 53 years of "continued support," and said Don Pancho's will remain open at its location at 2105 W. State St.

Don Pancho's Tex Mex Cafe at 2105 W. State St. in Alliance has been in operation since 1972.

"Don Pancho's Restaurant is not closing. We apologize for all the confusion and rumors that have been going around," the post reads. "As you all know we've been struggling with help issues. And we are currently in the process of making changes. And it will be for the better.

"Don Pancho's will still be open to serve your favorite foods and margaritas. We will still be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you from the bottom our hearts for our last 53 years for your continued support."

Francisco and Sofia DeLeon started the restaurant in May 1970 and had multiple locations for years. The Alliance location, opened in 1972, is the only one in operation and run by the DeLeon family. Francisco “Pancho” DeLeon died in 2008.

In November, Alliance Ventures Inc. bought the Don Pancho's property - not business - as well as Rey's Route 62 Bar & Grill property - not business - from the DeLeon family for $1.75 million. The businesses remain in the family's control.

The family declined comment Friday.

