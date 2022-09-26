U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.25
    -24.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,501.00
    -168.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,304.00
    -72.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,674.00
    -12.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.60
    -12.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.40 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9634
    -0.0054 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0323 (-2.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1640
    +0.8440 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,817.66
    -193.31 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.59
    -12.94 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.26
    -707.57 (-2.61%)
     

Popular anti-aging ingredient used by Harvard Professor has landed in New Zealand

·2 min read
·2 min read
SRW Laboratories
SRW Laboratories

SRW's NMN

SRW® NMN undergoes a special preparation method which increases it’s stability and density. This is a patented process which makes the NMN more resilient to environmental degradation.SRW® NMN supports energy production.→ High dose (500mg per day)→ >99.5% purity→ Patented NMN preparation method for increased stability→ Formulated, encapsulated and bottled in New Zealand→ Tested for safety and quality→ Contents protected from stomach acid in delayed release capsules
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Zealand health company ‘SRW Laboratories’ have introduced a stabilised form of high purity NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) to their impressive line-up of cellular nutrition supplements.

NAD+ is used in many cellular processes, is present in every living organism, and the science has shown that NAD+ levels decline with age. Naturally, one might assume that by consuming NAD+ we can elevate NAD+ levels, however, NAD+ on its own cannot be directly absorbed by the cells.

NMN is a direct precursor of NAD+ and is well-researched with over 1300+ supporting scientific articles on PubMed. The ingredient is increasingly being used in anti-aging supplements around the world to supply a surge in demand in recent years, and leading to a global market size of over NZD$360 million in 2021.

NMN has been popular in the biohacking community globally for some time including the well-known Professor of Genetics at Harvard University, David Sinclair. Many people choose to supplement NMN because while it occurs in nature, foods only contain very small quantities of NMN, making it difficult to get an efficacious amount from diet alone. The quality and purity of NMN on the market varies drastically, and there is a lack of transparency about these important factors when it comes to NMN supplements internationally.

“At SRW, we never compromise on the quality of our ingredients. Our product contains a high dose of 500mg per serve at an optimal purity of over 99.5%. NMN enters directly into the cell through a recently discovered transporter called slc12a8, where it is converted in one step to NAD+,” says Greg Macpherson, Founder of SRW Laboratories.

NMN is backed by SRW’s Science Advisory Board and has been developed in partnership with Dr. Jianjun Yu (PhD), who has spent the last decade researching NMN and other molecules for heathy aging. Dr. Yu has an extensive career in developing compounds for human wellbeing. He was also the lead scientist developing a patented NMN preparation technique which improves NMN’s stability and has obtained 9 other patents over his career.

NMN is ideal for individuals looking to support energy, as an alternative to caffeinated drinks. Additionally, NMN supports healthy aging processes at a cellular level, metabolic, heart and brain health.

NMN is available to purchase at www.srw.co and on Amazon for $59 (USD).

Contact:
Daniel Kim
+64272340130
danielkim@srw.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e91cb778-96e5-443e-84fe-0b71789de5e7


