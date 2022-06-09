U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,017.82
    -97.95 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,272.79
    -638.11 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,754.23
    -332.04 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.86
    -40.15 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.23
    -0.28 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0099 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4440
    +0.2120 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,096.11
    -243.87 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.36
    -3.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Continues Rapid Expansion in 2022

·2 min read

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support. The popular BTM operator has continued to rapidly expand in 2022. This year, Bitcoin of America made several updates and improvements to their services, which could have led to their rapid expansion.

Bitcoin ATM
Bitcoin ATM

Bitcoin of America has seen a major increase in their BTM locations. In March, the company had around 1800 locations. To Date, Bitcoin of America has 2500+ Bitcoin ATM locations for customers to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

In March, Bitcoin of America announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). They announced that Dogecoin is now available at Bitcoin of America ATM locations. Dogecoin was not the only coin to be added this year. In April, Shiba Inu was added to Bitcoin of America locations. Bitcoin of America realized the importance of offering a wide variety of different cryptocurrency and decided it was time to make the addition.

In May, the popular operator announced the launch of their all-new modern website design that features their services. Bitcoin of America made an update to their website in hopes that it will better serve their customers and provide a more user-friendly experience. Their new website is known to be fast and easy to navigate, while also incorporating the company's brand.

Bitcoin of America also created a new design for their blog. The new blog features different categories that are popular in the cryptocurrency industry. It is an easy way for customers to keep up with the latest news on cryptocurrency and the company. Bitcoin of America is also working on launching a newsletter that customers can subscribe to. Their goal is to provide their customers with the best experience and keep them informed on any updates to their services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popular-btm-operator-bitcoin-of-america-continues-rapid-expansion-in-2022-301565437.html

SOURCE Bitcoin of America

Recommended Stories

  • For Tech, Southeast Asia Is a Rare Bright Spot

    While U.S. and Chinese consumer tech companies are facing strong cyclical and regulatory headwinds, Southeast Asian companies such as GoTo and Grab are showing signs of increasing strength—if not yet profitability.

  • U.S. sets high bar to settle Facebook antitrust suit -FTC chair

    U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who promised tougher antitrust enforcement, said she would not rule out a settlement with Meta's Facebook, which the agency sued in 2020, but indicated there was a high bar for any agreement. Under former President Donald Trump, the FTC sued Facebook in December 2020 alleging that the company acted illegally to maintain its social network monopoly.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Why Cardano (ADA) Is Up 10% Today

    ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, continues to rise today as excitement for the blockchain's upcoming Vasil hard fork brews. Cardano is already a well-established blockchain network with a top-10 cryptocurrency as its native token. If this hard fork allows the network to be more efficient and effective than Ethereum, many are likely to flock to this network.

  • Amazon’s CEO Talks Present and Future Challenges, Opportunities

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, in a wide-ranging interview at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, discussed the departure of his consumer chief and pledged to keep investing in such moonshots as autonomous vehicles, video streaming and internet satellites.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Ever

  • AI trained on 4chan's most hateful board is just as toxic as you'd expect

    A YouTube creator trained an AI on 4chan's most hate-filled board, and it was exactly as vile as you imagine.

  • FTC Chair Lina Khan plans key work on kids’ data privacy online

    The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children's privacy online.

  • Ethereum Is Down More Than 60%. Should You Still Invest?

    After a phenomenal year in 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a rough few months. Since its peak in November, its price has fallen by more than 60% to roughly $1,800 per token. To be fair, it's not just Ethereum facing extreme volatility.

  • Litecoin anonymity update gets it booted from South Korean exchanges

    Litecoin (LTC), the 20th-largest cryptocurrency in the world, is being ousted from South Korean crypto exchanges after its Mimblewimble Extension Blocks (MWEB) upgrade allowed the token to be sent anonymously — which is against local anti-money laundering regulations. See related article: South Korea’s crypto crackdown: What you need to know Fast facts Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, […]

  • Terraform Labs Probed for Alleged Bitcoin Embezzlement Following UST Collapse: Report

    South Korean authorities are investigating Terraform Labs following the implosion of algorithmic stablecoin UST last month.

  • PayPal Launches Crypto Features Allowing Transfer of (and Checkout With) Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Coins

    On June 7, PayPal announced that it is enabling the transfer of cryptos to and from other wallets and exchanges within a user's account -- as well as the potential to conduct business with millions of...

  • Data governance startup Immuta lands $100M to pursue acquisitions

    Immuta, a provider of data privacy and access controls services, today announced that it closed a $100 million Series E round at a $1 billion valuation, bringing the company's total funding to $267 million. NightDragon led the funding with participation from Snowflake Ventures as well as existing investors Dell Technologies Capital, DFJ Growth, IAG, Intel Capital, March Capital, StepStone, Ten Eleven Ventures and Wipro Ventures. The new cash will be used to support product development and R&D efforts, CEO Matthew Carroll said, as well as expand Immuta's sales, marketing, customer success and support teams and enable "key" acquisitions in the data monitoring space.

  • Atos, OVHcloud partner up in quantum computing

    Atos' quantum emulator, which simulates a quantum environment, will be offered "as a service" through OVHcloud, making the technology more accessible to research labs, universities, start-ups and companies, the firms said. "Software as a service" is a licensing model whereby software is licensed online on a subscription basis, rather than installed on individual computers. Quantum computing is a developing technology which harnesses the properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for standard computers.

  • Shields Health Care hack may have exposed data for 2 million people

    Shields Health Care Group, a Massachusetts-based involved with imaging and health management services, has announced a major hack that could have exposed sensitive information for up to two million people.

  • TikTok senior exec will ‘step back’ after saying he ‘didn’t believe’ companies should offer maternity leave

    The comment set off a culture clash at the social media company’s U.K office.

  • Ethereum’s Ropsten Testnet Merge Is Complete

    On June 8, the public Ropsten testnet transitioned from Proof-of-Work consensus to Proof-of-Stake.

  • San Diego-Based Edge Unveils Privacy-Focused Crypto Card

    The card does not require users to input any personally identification data to set up or use.

  • NEXCOM Releases 5G uCPE for Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployments

    NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, introduces FTA 1170, its new Intel-based uCPE powered by the Intel Atom processor family. FTA 1170 is the centerpiece of the nexCPETM product line, which addresses all requirements of the 5G core network and covers both wired and wireless broadband applications. This 1U rackmount features an impressive port count of different types and link speeds to provide multiple Ethernet connectivity.

  • WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, EU says

    Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe. The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities said WhatsApp had not explained the changes in plain and intelligible language in breach of EU consumer law.