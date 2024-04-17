Popular chicken chain is the fastest-growing brand in the Northeast, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) — New businesses open around the country daily, but you may notice some popping up more than others.

Those businesses appearing all over the country are the fastest-growing brands in the U.S., and thanks to Yelp we know which ones are taking the nation by storm.

Based on net new location openings, consumer interest, and searches, Yelp was able to determine the fastest-growing brands in every state, every region, and the entire country.

The Northeast of the U.S. in particular saw multiple restaurants increasing in popularity across the region with the popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s taking the top spot. Based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cane’s is best known for its chicken tenders and ever-popular Cane’s sauce.

Raising Cane’s opens its first-ever Brooklyn location

The fast-casual chain finished as the 18th fastest-growing brand in the country overall, but the No. 1 in Northeastern and Southern states. This year alone they’ve opened 27 new locations across the country, putting their total at over 790 U.S. locations, according to Raising Cane’s.

Other brands that are quickly growing in the Northeast include Rally House, a sports apparel store; Popeye’s, a fellow fast food chicken chain; CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant chain; and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual burger restaurant.

As for the rest of the country, here are the fastest-growing brands in the nation:

CAVA was crowned the fastest-growing brand in the nation. Originating in Maryland, the restaurant chain’s headquarters is located in Washington, D.C., and was the fastest-growing business in multiple states, including Alabama and Georgia.

The rest of the top 10 was dominated by food or restaurant chains with Rally House being the sole non-food business. In total, only 13 non-food-related brands cracked Yelp’s top 50.

To determine its list, Yelp looked at three key metrics.

For location openings, Yelp looked at new business openings and net closures between 2022 and 2023. New business openings refer to new business listings on Yelp, which are added by either business representatives or Yelp users. Business closures are permanent closures of locations as noted by Yelp users.

Consumer interest was determined by looking at select actions users take in connection with businesses on Yelp, including viewing business pages or posting photos or reviews.

Finally, Yelp measured the number of total searches for a brand as well as the brand’s share of category searches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.