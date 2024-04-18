Popular cookie shop plans on Springfield location, cafe reopens after 2-year hiatus

The cookie rumble – Crave versus Crumbl – is coming to the Capital City.

A Crave Cookies location is in the works at 3808 Octavus Via, according to a building permit filed with the city last week. The tenant build out is underway for the Utah-based, gourmet cookie chain to reside in a 1,500-square-foot site in the strip mall situated between Walmart and Pizza Ranch on Springfield’s south side.

Franchise owners Josh and Jennifer Ellison said the brand’s only standing bakery selection – a chocolate chip cookie made with Guittard Chocolate Company’s milk chocolate chips – was a deciding factor in opening a store.

Cookies from Crave Cookies are seen in this file photo.

“We are both in medicine and were looking to expand our knowledge in the dining scene,” the husband-wife team responded in an email. “Some days can be hard and other days very rewarding in healthcare. Cookies make us happy.

“So, we thought we would offer the community delicious options for cookies.”

Crave Cookies’ pending arrival comes on the heels of fellow Utah-based, gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opening in Parkway Pointe on Springfield’s west side in February.

The two bakery brands along with a third – Dirty Dough – were recently embroiled in a legal wrangle dubbed the “Utah Cookie Wars.”

Crumbl Cookies filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the other two brands in the U.S. District Court in Utah May 2022, claiming the businesses had copied packaging, recipes and the overall reputation of the TikTok touted cookie company.

Both Crumbl and Crave are known for their decadent takes on the humble bakery item and social media savvy with weekly, mouth-watering reveals of rotating featured cookies.

Crumbl’s weekly half dozen comes in an oblong, pink box. Crave’s are in a similarly shaped black box.

The two bakeries ended their beef with a confidential settlement last summer. Similarly, Crumbl Cookies and Dirty Dough reached a settlement in October.

Springfield shoppers will have to wait until fall to conduct their own side-by-side taste test. The Ellisons said the goal is to open in the third quarter 2024.

The Springfield bakery is on track to be the second site for the cookie chain. Crave Cookies opened its first Illinois store in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park – which served up its inaugural batch Feb. 28.

The brand currently has 26 locations in 11 states stretching from New Jersey to Nevada, according to the company’s website.

Crave Cookies – with the catchphrase “Unleash Your Inner Cookie Monster” – releases five featured cookie flavors of the week on social media every Friday.

Recent selections ranged from the Scotcherookie – a cross of the Rice Krispie treat encased in a peanut butter cookie and drizzled in a butterscotch-chocolate drizzle – to the Chocolate Cream Pie -- a sugar cookie iced with a chocolate cream spread, dusted with Oreo crumbs and topped with fresh whipped cream.

The menu also offers loaded sodas with flavored syrups, creams and fresh purees.

“Our culinary adventure wasn’t just about throwing flour, sugar and butter into a mixing bowl,” the company website reads. “It involved hundreds of trials, a sprinkle of neurosis and a dollop of love.

“The result? Cookies that are gourmet ... yes, but also emotionally rewarding masterpieces.”

Cafe reopens two years after closing

Wm. Van’s Cafe has a new home in Vinegar Hill Mall following a two-year hiatus.

The rechristened business, formerly Wm. Van’s Coffee House, returns with its lineup of coffee and teas, as well as a full menu of breakfast and lunch items.

The exterior of Wm. Van's, 107 W. Cook St., plans to reopen April 19, 2024, after closing two years ago.

Wm. Van’s Cafe is located in the former footprint of Holy Land Diner in the sprawling building at 107 W. Cook St.

The long awaited opening marks Conn Hospitality Group’s second brand to open in the newly renovated Vinegar Hill Mall. Trish & Mary’s Pub Public House was the first to repopulate the building since Court and Karen Conn acquired the historic structure.

Breakfast selections range from build-a-biscuit breakfast sandwiches to French toast stuffed with strawberries and cream cheese to chorizo and avocado grilled cheese sandwich. Lunch sandwich selections offer an international flavor with options like falafel naan, Cubano and smoked turkey caprese. There also are a variety of salad options and a soup of the day.

Wm. Van’s beverage favorites return with a variety of coffee and tea selections, as well as espresso, smoothies, iced drinks and craft sodas.

The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dine in, take out available. The building is handicap accessible.

Wm. Van’s Coffee House closed at 503 S. Seventh St. in April 2022.

New diner

The woman behind Mamas Munchies has opened a new diner in New Holland.

Ollie’s Diner & Candy Shoppe, named after the Logan County community’s founding father, Oliver Holland, served its first customers at 103 W. Lincoln St. April 12.

Cassie “Mama Cass” Young said the business blends the scratch-made candy selections people have come to love from her Mason City-based Mamas Munchies with a full service diner.

The diner menu features breakfast selections served all day with choices like biscuits and gravy, pancakes and French toast and build-your-own breakfast sandwiches and breakfast horseshoe.

A pork tenderloin sandwich from Ollie’s Diner & Candy Shoppe is seen in this undated photo.

Lunch features include burgers, sandwiches and salads, as well as a build-your-own horseshoe.

On Sundays a brunch buffet is the sole offering. The buffet price is $18.95 for all-you-can-eat or $9.25 for a single trip.

Hand-dipped candies available in milk, white and dark chocolate are sold in the candy shop.

Operating hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dine in and carry out available, as well as delivery within 20 miles. Phone: 217-870-7880.

