This popular Delaware brewery will open a taphouse in Denver

One of Delaware's favorite breweries is taking a flying leap ... all the way to Colorado.

Dewey Beer Co., which makes as many as a hundred new beers a year and is consistently rated among the best breweries in the First State, will soon open a brewhouse in one of the beeriest states in America.

Dewey will open a new brewhouse and taproom Thursday, Jan. 25, in Denver's River North Arts District, a warehouse-filled former industrial area that has filled in more recent years with breweries, ciderhouses, jazz bars and a wealth of outdoor murals.

Delaware brewery Dewey Beer Co. will open a taproom in Denver's River North Arts District on January 25, 2024.

"It's an amazing beer state. Some would say even the best beer state," said Dewey co-founder Brandon Smith of the move to Colorado. "So it can be difficult for an out of state brewer to come in and get a foothold. It's a pretty cool opportunity."

Dewey opened in 2015 in Delaware's Dewey Beach, and has continually expanded ever since to keep up with growing demand for their beer. Finaly, in 2021, the brewery expanded with a new 10,000-square-foot production brewery and taproom in nearby Harbeson.

Dewey is known for flagship beers like its hazy Swishy Pants IPA and El Trono Mexican lager, as well as a fast-rotating world of fruit beers with flavors like cherry cobbler or pineapple-orange-vanilla, dessert stouts flavored like cannoli, and crisp pilsners as classic as it gets.

Dewey already distributes up and down the mid-Atlantic, from Virginia to New York. But the opportunity to expand to Colorado was too good to pass up, said Smith.

He and fellow owner-founders Scot Kaufman and Mike Reilly fell in love with Colorado during visits to the Great American Beer Festival, the oldest and historically largest competition in American beer. Dewey has been distributing its beer in the state since 2022, and getting good reception from Colorado beer drinkers.

The seeds for the Denver taproom were planted when Dewey installed a pop-up taproom in October during the last GABF, at the site of a now-closed Denver brewery called Mockery Brewing. Dewey's owners discovered to their delight that customers in Denver already knew their beer, and were happy to see them.

"It was wild how many people already knew us," Smith said. Avid customers included a lot of people who'd moved to Denver from the East Coast.

Dewey's partners were encouraged by the success of the pop-up, and of beer sales there. They also loved the space and the neighborhood. So they connected with the landlord, and took the leap.

At first, the Colorado brewery will serve Delaware-brewed beers, in an indoor-outdoor taproom space. But the Denver location also has a sizable brew system of its own.

Indoor and outdoor dining featured at the Dewey Beer Company on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach.

Once Dewey puts together a Colorado brew team, the brewery plans to start brewing beers in Denver as well — which means the flagship Delaware brews will be complemented by Denver-only beers that will comport with the local character of Colorado.

What's this mean for Delaware? Some of those Colorado Dewey beers may also travel back to the taprooms in Harbeson and Dewey Beach, depending on availability.

"I mean, that's the plan," said Smith. "The door is open. We definitely want to bring the Colorado beers in."

The brewery will begin serving patrons on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3501 Delgany St. in Denver. But if you're the sort to fly out for a Delaware beach party in a mountain state, the grand opening party for the Colorado taproom will be Saturday, Feb, 24.

Matthew Korfhage is business and development reporter in the Delaware region covering all the things that touch land and money, and the many corporations who call the First State home. A longtime food writer, he also tends to turn up with stories about tacos, oysters and beer. Send tips and insults to mkorfhage@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Top-rated Dewey Beer Co. will open Denver taproom. Here's what we know