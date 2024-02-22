Popular fast-food chain prepares to open while longtime Springfield restaurant is closing

Patrons have overwhelmed the phone lines for Alexander’s Steakhouse, trying to secure one last meal before the restaurant that has anchored the corner of Bruns Lane and Jefferson Street for four decades closes Feb. 29.

And this time, parent company Mercedes Restaurant Inc. — which has operated three different restaurant models from the 620 Bruns Lane address since 1979 — doesn’t have a second act planned.

“Every restaurant has its lifespan. Unfortunately, ours is coming to an end,” Ron Helms said earlier this week.

Helms is the current president of Mercedes Restaurant Inc., but in 1984 he was a manager with the Peoria-based restaurant holding company and he oversaw converting the casual dining V.O. Peabody’s into Alexander’s Steakhouse. Prior to that, Mercedes Restaurant Inc. operated the seafood restaurant Vonachen’s Landing from the single story, green roof building.

Natalie Morris

More: Prominent Springfield steakhouse to close after nearly 40 years

“There won’t be another brand,” Helm said. “Right now, we’re just trying to survive the business market doing what we do.”

Helm said regular operations will continue for Alexander’s Steakhouse locations in Peoria and Normal.

The steakhouse invited customers to be hands-on with the dining process, first selecting a cut of steak from the display case and then cooking it themselves over a real charcoal pit.

Timing for the Springfield closure was tied to the lease expiring on the property.

The closing was the second blow of the month for Springfield’s fine dining aficionados.

Loukinens’ on 4th closed without any advance notice with owner/operators Keith and Laurie Loukinen calling the decision “temporary” in an online post Feb. 13. The Loukinens purchased the 517 S. Fourth St. building in 2017 shortly before opening their namesake restaurant later the same year.

The business has been listed for sale since the fall 2023. Community Loan Servicing holds the loan for the property and has begun foreclosure proceedings.

Story continues

Sonic opening soon in Taylorville

Sonic is bringing its signature cherry limeades and dashboard dining back to Taylorville.

The Las Vegas-based Guernsey Sonic LLC is behind the brand’s revival in the Christian County seat. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said the holding company is aiming for a spring opening.

The building at 929 W. Springfield St. hasn’t housed a restaurant since 2002 when the state closed the Sonic for the previous franchisee’s failure to pay taxes.

Extensive renovations are planned, including the addition of a two-lane, drive-through window to the original, drive-in format.

It will be among the first facilities for Guernsey Sonic that hasn’t been a turnkey operation, considering the franchise has rapidly grown its Sonic portfolio entirely through acquiring operating stores.

Parent company Guernsey Holdings LLC operates 87 Sonics spread across Illinois, Idaho, Texas, Louisiana and Washington as well as 40 Little Caesars. Taylorville will mark Guernsey Holdings' entry into central Illinois with all its other Sonic locations south of Mt. Vernon.

Originally the Springfield and Taylorville Sonic stores were part of the same franchise family under BDK Industries. The state closed the drive-ins in 2002 for unpaid sales taxes and employee withholding taxes.

The Ark.-based Esch Sonic Group reopened the Springfield Sonic addresses at 3001 W. Iles Ave. and 2000 N. Dirksen Parkway later the same year and eventually added a third location at 1312 Wabash Ave.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day parade is preparing to roll through downtown Springfield March 16 while the official day falls on March 17.

A la Carte will run a list of local St. Patrick’s culinary specials March 10.

Deadline to submit information is March 4.

The A La Carte column highlights restaurant openings, closings, renovations and relocations, as well as personnel changes and business news. Natalie Morris can be reached at 217-737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sonic prepares to open while Springfield's Alexander's Steakhouse closing