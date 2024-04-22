Popular hardware, farm and pet store is opening a new Midlands location. Check out where

A national company known for its hardware, pet supplies and other agricultural products is prepping a site for a new store in the Midlands.

Tractor Supply Co. is planning a new location in the 4000 block of the Columbia Highway in Saluda. The site is just outside of the Saluda town limits, about a mile east of a Food Lion grocery store.

There is a large sign posted at the site saying that Tractor Supply Co. is coming soon and that it will offer pet supplies, fencing, hardware, lawn and garden materials, and clothing. The property has been cleared, and heavy machinery was moving on the site Monday when a reporter briefly drove by.

An opening date for the store hasn’t been publicly announced. The State left a message with Saluda County’s economic development office on Monday morning.

Tractor Supply started in the 1930s in Illinois, according to the company’s corporate website, and has grown to more than 2,200 stores across 49 states. The company says on its website that it is “the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States and are committed to being the most dependable supplier of basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners.”

The company has several stores in the Midlands, including spots in Lexington, Red Bank, Irmo and in Columbia on Garners Ferry Road and Killian Road.