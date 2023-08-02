The Popular Miracle 'Off-Label' Weight Loss Drug for Diabetes Is Paralyzing Stomachs: 'This Medicine Made My Life Hell.'

A July 25 CNN report shed light on severe gastroparesis, also known as stomach paralysis, experienced by some patients after taking Ozempic and Wegovy, medications known to result in weight loss in type 2 diabetes patients.

Joanie Knight, a 37-year-old from Louisiana, expressed regret about using Ozempic, stating that it caused unbearable suffering and significant stress, impacting her personal and family life.

"I wish I never touched it. I wish I'd never heard of it in my life," Knight told CNN. "This medicine made my life hell. So much hell. It has cost me money. It cost me a lot of stress; it cost me days and nights and trips with my family. It's cost me a lot, and it's not worth it. The price is too high."

Emily Wright, a 38-year-old teacher from Toronto, reported vomiting so frequently that she had to take a leave of absence from work, and even after almost a year off Ozempic, she hasn't fully recovered.

According to the Mayo Clinic, both women were diagnosed with severe gastroparesis, which slows or halts the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine. Wright was additionally diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome, causing her to experience multiple daily vomiting episodes. Another patient who used Wegovy, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic, suffered severe stomach problems leading to dehydration and required urgent care.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that it has received reports of gastroparesis related to the use of semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. But it remains unclear whether the medications were the direct cause of the stomach paralysis or if other factors were involved.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, defended the drugs, stating their long history of use and extensive research, with over 9.5 million patient years of exposure. They acknowledged gastrointestinal (GI) side effects as known consequences of GLP-1 class drugs, and symptoms of delayed gastric emptying, nausea and vomiting are listed as side effects.

In light of concerns surrounding Ozempic and Wegovy, the American Society of Anesthesiologists issued a warning about GLP-1 agonists, advising patients to avoid the medications for a week before surgery because of an increased risk of regurgitation and aspiration of food during anesthesia and deep sedation.

The popularity of Ozempic as an "off-label" weight loss drug has caused national shortages, leaving some patients who genuinely need the diabetes treatment without access. Meanwhile, Wegovy and Mounjaro, once-weekly semaglutide injections approved for obesity and weight-loss treatment, have also gained popularity.

The FDA has warned about several common side effects of the medications, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness and digestive disorders. More serious complications such as thyroid C-cell tumors, pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, acute kidney injury, increased heart rate and suicidal thoughts have been associated with the use of Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Despite the risks, the FDA emphasizes the benefits of taking these medications for diabetes treatment or weight management may still outweigh the potential side effects for some patients with gastroparesis or delayed gastric emptying.

