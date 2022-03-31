Popular P2E Robot Battle Game HexaHero Announces Two Highly Anticipated NFT Drops

MetaGaia

Hong Kong, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain technology company Advokate Group today announced the pre-sale (March 31) and public sale (April 1) dates of its highly anticipated Hexa NFTs, designed for the first Solana-based metaverse MetaGaia and its play-to-earn (P2E) robot battle tournament game HexaHero.









The Hero NFTs dropped last month and sold out within hours.

View more HexaHero NFT details here and on Discord.

What is the P2E robot battle tournament game HexaHero?

HexaHero is a futuristic tournament where you buy, breed and battle robots in a head-to-head competition to earn crypto. Players strategically choose how to pair each of their three Hexa robots and Heroes together to defeat opponents in battle.

What are Hexas?

Hexas are evolving, generative robots used to battle opposing players. Each Hexa has six parts and the strengths depend on the type of Hexa you win during the mint. You can also fuse two Hexas together to create a new unique Hexa with combined attributes. In the HexaHero game, you'll be able to pilot your Hexa NFT with your Hero NFT together as a HexaHero against other players. Different combinations of Hexas and Heroes determine the stats for each HexaHero in battle.

“The surprisingly strong demand for our initial Hero NFTs showed us gamers don’t just want to collect cool NFTs, they want some utility as well,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO and Founder of Advokate Group. “We also learned that most gamers — and NFT enthusiasts in general — want a decentralized metaverse on the blockchain, not one owned by a tech giant.”

Pre-Sale: March 31st at 9:30 am EST

- Minting 530 Hexa NFTs for 0.5 SOL each

- Minting 270 Hexa NFTs for METG (equivalent to SOL)

Public Sale: April 1st at 9:30 am EST

- Minting 800 Hexa NFTs for 0.88 SOL each

- Minting 400 Hexa NFTs for METG (equivalent to SOL)

Register your MetaGaia wallet to purchase METG.

If you missed the Hero drops last month, an active secondhand market for the NFTs exists at Magic Eden, SolSea and Digital Eyes.

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

For more information on MetaGaia visit the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



