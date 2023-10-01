Popular Peoria Heights ice cream shop is for sale. Here's why

The owners of Emack & Bolio's in Peoria Heights have put the popular ice cream business up for sale.

Emack and Bolio's ice cream shop in Peoria Heights is up for sale, owner Kati Faletti told the Journal Star.

Faletti said she and her husband have loved owning Emack and Bolio's and that business in the Heights has been great, but they are looking to move on from the ice cream business as they get older.

"We're celebrating birthdays more than anything. It's the milestones in our life that kind of made us think about what we want to do next," Faletti said. "It was just a sequence of events, something had to give, we're just really busy. But we're busy for all good reasons, as hokey as it sounds, I feel so blessed to own this business."

Faletti, who also owns Fired Up pottery studio next door to Emack and Bolio's, bought the ice cream shop in 2018. She said she hopes the next owners find the same joy in running the store she has.

She is not selling Fired Up and says they are preparing for a busy season at that store.

"That's an anchor in the Heights and so many families, it's holiday time and we look forward to those customers coming back, making mugs and platters," Faletti said.

Faletti said there has been interest from a prospective buyer on Emack and Bolio's, but right now they're still trying to figure out who is "just curious and who is serious."

Faletti owns the entire building where Emack and Bolio's is located in the Heights. She said she would be open to selling the building and not just the business for the right offer.

"It's been a great business and it's because we're in a good location which is managed by a good mayor and municipal leadership team," Faletti said.

As for what is next for her and husband, Faletti said they're going to try more of what Peoria's food scene has to offer.

"I want to go to all the restaurants I haven't been able to go to because I am working Friday and Saturday nights," Faletti said. "Honestly, that's what I want to do. I just want to be able to slow down a bit."

