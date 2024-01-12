Popular restaurant and a boutique are on the move to the former Ziggey's Inn | Streetwise

Ziggey's Inn closed almost four years ago and will now be the new home of Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique.

DE PERE − Chatterhouse 2016 and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique which share the same building at 614 George St., are on the move to 741 Hoffman Road, the former Ziggey's Inn space.

These two businesses are owned by husband and wife, Kevin and Shannon Charles. A purchase offer for the building where both businesses are located prompted the decision of the owner.

Kevin, who owns the restaurant, said he received an offer for the building at the current location and decided to sell. He purchased the former Ziggey's spot and is moving at the end of the month.

Charles said the last day at the De Pere location will be Jan. 20 and he hopes to open mid-February at the new location.

"We have a lot of remodeling to do," he said.

The new space will have a bigger bar, new floors, lighting. But the décor will be the same as before.

Charles said he feels good about this new location and many have expressed their excitement as well.

"That's what I've learned, you start telling people and they are like 'oh, good, it's close to my home,'" he said.

The menu and the staff will be the same, but Charles said he is looking at opening for lunch at the new location. Right now, the restaurant opens at 3 p.m.

Charles's wife, Shannon, who owns Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique said she is also excited about the move to the new building.

"People keep telling me it's a great location," she said. "There are other boutiques in the area and it's a heavy traffic road."

She said everything at the boutique is now 30% off to help offload merchandise.

"The offers will continue until we close next week," she said.

Shannon said she doesn't know exactly when the boutique will open at the new location. She has two other locations — one in Neenah, another in Suamico — and wants to keep the same décor.

"It all depends on what gets done first," she said.

For more information, follow the boutique's website butifflethings.com and the restaurant's Facebook page.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: A popular De Pere restaurant and a boutique are on the move to Allouez