U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.76
    -0.83 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0104 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0179 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3360
    -1.4830 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.44
    -1,754.56 (-7.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

The popular Ring video doorbell is on sale ahead of Prime Day 2021—and comes with a bonus

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Grab this Echo Dot bundle on the cheap ahead of Prime Day 2021.
Grab this Echo Dot bundle on the cheap ahead of Prime Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day 2021 is almost here (it’s Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22), and to get the party started, Amazon is already offering plenty of special savings in anticipation of the 48-hour event. In fact, you can score 27% off a wired Ring video doorbell and Echo Dot (fourth generation) bundle right now to make all your smart home dreams come true.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Attend our free, virtual How to Hack Prime Day live event. RSVP now.

Once $109.98, this pack is now $79.99, saving you $29.99. We’ve tested both products in this set before and ranked the budget-friendly wired Ring video doorbell ($59.99) as one of the best video doorbells on the market—and for good reason. We found this affordable option to be every bit as reliable and responsive as some of Ring’s more expensive models. Our senior smart home writer, Rachel Murphy, also praised its new customizable motion zones, which let her adjust the areas around her front door she wanted to set off the doorbell's trigger alerts. Spring for a Ring Protect plan ($3 per month), and you'll also be able to record and store videos for as long as 60 days—a great feature if you're traveling or out of town.

The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great option to secure your front door on a budget.
The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great option to secure your front door on a budget.

Since this gadget is also functional with Alexa, Rachel could easily speak to or view whoever was at the front door through her Echo Show 5 ($49.99). Do note though, it’s not functional with Google or Apple smart assistants, and requires existing doorbell wiring to set up. If you’ve got the wiring, however, the process should only take a short 15 minutes. 

As for the Echo Dot (fourth generation) ($44.99), we named it one of our favorite smart home speakers. We liked this orb-shaped device for its compact, minimalist design, which was a big upgrade to the boxy shape of its predecessors. The audio quality was decent too, especially when paired with a second Echo Dot to simulate stereo sound—it even drowned out the sound of our tester’s kids scrambling around upstairs! Not to mention, it’s a great starter speaker if you’re looking to join a smart home ecosystem.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed. 

Grab this heavily discounted bundle right now before it expires. After all, getting two of Amazon's most popular devices will never be easier—or this affordable!

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (4th Gen) Bundle at Amazon for $79.99 (Save $29.99)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get a Ring video doorbell and Echo Dot bundle for less

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal 'Humiliating'

    Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal on the finale of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.' The Good American founder shares what hurts the most about the situation and why she doesn't regret giving Tristan multiple chances to regain her trust.

  • Amazon Prime Day returns on July 12 and July 13

    Amazon.com Inc. announced the return of its annual shopping bonanza, Amazon Prime Day, which will take place July 12 and July 13. The Thursday announcement included a preview of the discounts the e-commerce giant will offer, including deals on Amazon devices and the Fire TV smart tv and free trial subscriptions to services like the Wondery+ podcast streaming service and Amazon Music. Free trials of the Amazon Prime membership will also be available. Countries around the world will participate in

  • Amazon Prime Day lands on July 12-13

    Prime Day, Amazon's annual event where it and sellers on the platform discount a huge number of items for a burst of sales activity, is coming to a screen near you. Today, the e-commerce giant announced that Prime Day will run this year on July 12-13. The U.S., Amazon's home turf, is the company's focus point for this discount bonanza, but like "Black Friday", Prime Day has gone increasingly global over the years, and so Amazon will also be holding Prime Day on the same day in at least 15 other countries, including Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands and the U.K.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is at a huge price cut for Prime Day 2021

    Get the Apple Watch Series 6 at a seriously low price for Prime Day 2021.

  • Wells Fargo Veteran Executive David Kowach to Leave Bank

    Kowach, who previously ran Wells Fargo's brokerage business, is the latest high-profile executive to depart the company.

  • Central Bankers Could Derail the Rally in Oil and Gas

    Supply problems are feeding expectations that commodity prices will go higher, but rising interest rates are an important counterweight.

  • Celsius Investors Unlikely to Provide More Funds to Bail Out Crypto Lender

    A private-equity firm and a Canadian pension fund that last year led a $750 million funding round in Celsius aren’t expected to put in more money, said people with knowledge of the situation.

  • Oil prices end with a loss as U.S. supplies post a weekly climb, Fed raises rates

    Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lift the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in almost three decades. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.62, or 3%, to settle at $115.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish in two weeks, Fac

  • Humana Stock Defies Weak Market, Flashes Renewed Strength

    Managed health care giant Humana held near its all-time high until recently, a sign of remarkable strength given the beating the market has taken this year. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One that fits that bill is Humana stock.

  • ‘The opposite of policy coordination’: Swiss National Bank and Bank of England lift interest rates following Fed hikes

    The difficulty in keeping up with the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan was seen on Thursday as the Swiss National Bank made a surprise half-point rate hike, and the U.K. central bank moved rates to the highest level in 13 years.

  • Dow ends below 30,000, stocks finish at lowest levels since 2020 as recession fears rear up

    U.S. stocks close sharply lower, wiping out gains seen after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994.

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...

  • Nasdaq Urges SEC Not to Move Ahead with Climate Disclosure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is pushing back against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s plans to make publicly traded companies reveal detailed information about their greenhouse gas pollution.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building

  • Buffett Filing Indicates Berkshire Was a Light Buyer of Its Shares This Quarter

    Barron's estimates about $1 billion to $2 billion of repurchases since March 31, but the total could be as high as $3 billion or as low as zero.

  • Atlas Enters Interest Rate Cap Agreement

    Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has entered an interest rate cap transaction with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., to mitigate the risk of potential interest rate fluctuations on the company's interest expense. "Reducing leverage and continuing to simplify our capital structure remain a top priority for Atlas," stated CEO Joe Boyer. As per the transaction, the variable portion of ATCX's interest expense tied to LIBOR is capped at 3.0%. JP Morgan will make payments to the company monthly

  • Fed unveils largest US interest rate rise in 28 years

    Follow the latest: Pressure on Bank of England to follow Federal Reserve’s huge interest rate rise Russia sanctions to force world to tap ‘dwindling’ oil supplies FTSE 100 jumps 1.2pc; Pound gains 0.6pc against dollar Jeremy Warner: Falling stock market is terrible news for Joe Biden – and it’s about to get worse Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • As crypto crash deepens, here are 4 signs the worst could be yet to come

    Digital asset markets continued to crater Wednesday, with the prices of bitcoin testing psychologically significant level of $20,000 early in the day, and there is little sign of respite for weary crypto traders.

  • Liberty Media Formula One Got an Upgrade. The Stock Is Racing.

    Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying the motor sport's rising popularity was translating into faster revenue growth.

  • Foxconn Starts Building a Plant for Electric-Vehicle Batteries in Taiwan

    Known as a major iPhone assembler, Foxconn aims to expand into the EV industry and build a battery supply chain in Taiwan.

  • Treasury Yields Eye 4% Mark as Inflation Complacency Shatters

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields will head above 4% and investors face more turmoil because they continue to underestimate how strong and persistent inflation is going to be, said Stephen Miller, a three-decade bond market veteran. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US E