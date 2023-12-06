Popular roadside eatery and petting zoo, The Pretzel Hut, is up for sale

The Pretzel Hut, a popular roadside eatery at 2224 Furnace Hills Pike, just outside of Lebanon County between Schaefferstown and Brickerville, is looking for a new owner.

Owner Angela Rabold confirmed that she and her husband are looking to sell the business, which also features a petting zoo, after 21 years of ownership.

Popular roadside eatery, The Pretzel Hut, is looking for a new owner.

The Pretzel Hut, which sits along Route 501 connecting Lebanon and Lancaster counties, serves a full menu of hot foods and cold ice creams. Its petting zoo features goats, chickens and pot-belly pigs, among others.

If they haven't found a suitable buyer before the start of the season in early March, Rabold said they still plan to be open.

Rabold explained that their reason for selling is simply that it's become too much to handle. In recent years, they've seen increasing amounts of visitors, and at 57 it's time for her to take a step back and spend time with her new grandchildren and family.

"We're an attraction now, people come from like, out of town now for that," She said. "It's no longer just the locals anymore. It's grown to the point where it's an attraction."

The Pretzel Hut's owner Angela Rabold, said that if they don't have an owner lined up by the start of their season in early March, they will open it for the season once more.

Being opened seasonally even began as a decision to take a break, Rabold said.

"We actually stayed open year round years ago before COVID, but now that everything's paid off, we close for the season and take a break."

Rabold said they want to sell the business to someone who will more or less keep it the same, including the animals in the petting zoo who were born there. She believes that keeping the business how it is now is what the community has come to expect and is the only way it will continue to function well.

In its current condition, the restaurant seats 45 indoors, with an additional 20 picnic tables outside, according to the listing, and 45-50 parking spaces.

Angela Rabold said that they hope to sell The Pretzel Hut to someone that plans on keeping it the same, including its petting zoo.

She said that she's already seen a some potential buyers interested in the business. While she is willing to help with the transition, but she does not wish to stay on full-time.

Story continues

The business is currently listed for $850,000.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: The Pretzel Hut is looking for new owners