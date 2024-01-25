Popular Solana-Based Memecoin Dogwifhat Soars After Listing on Bitget

In a remarkable surge, Solana memecoin Dogwifhat (WIF) skyrocketed almost 50% in the past day, reaching a price of $0.34, following the announcement of its listing on crypto exchange Bitget. However, WIF is still down from its all-time-high of $0.46, which it hit on January 18. Binance announced that it will list WIF perpetual contracts on January 18.

Trading for WIF is offered in Bitget’s Innovation Zone, which is dedicated to trending tokens. Newly listed pairs in this zone are subject to a 60-day valuation period, and those that fail to meet certain criteria, such as market depth, may be delisted.

The listing on Bitget has propelled WIF to a market capitalization of $332 million. In the past 24 hours, the meme coin has generated an impressive trading volume of $111 million, making it the top 54 cryptocurrency in terms of volume. Fellow Solana memecoin BONK has also experienced gains, rising 7.5% on Wednesday. It is currently ranked 86th, with a market capitalization of $685 million.

Meanwhile, SOL, the native token of the Solana network, has rebounded following a wider market sell-off, gaining 11.5% since Wednesday and trading at $88.50. Despite the price sell-off, Solana has maintained its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $38.3 billion.