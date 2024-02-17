This popular Topeka business is jumping into a new fitness endeavor at West Ridge Mall

Sharlie Peterson and Shelley Owens have been helping people get fit in the water for over a decade. They will soon expand their mission to dry land.

The mother-daughter duo, who moved together from Wichita in 2019, are known in the community for their Shockwave aqua fitness classes offered through Shawnee County Parks and Recreation during the summer months.

Featuring underwater trampolines and drumsticks, Peterson and Owens make aquatic fitness look more like a rock concert than an exercise class.

The pair plan to bring that same energy to Shockwave Fitness, a new business offering bungee and trampoline classes at their West Ridge Mall location beginning in March. Peterson said bungee and trampoline fitness are relatively new concepts, making Shockwave one of the first businesses of its kind in the area.

Shockwave Fitness owners Sharlie Peterson, left, and her mother Shelley Owens stand in front of their new location Wednesday afternoon at West Ridge Mall. The duo have a summer aqua fitness business and now are offering year-round low-impact fitness activities.

Shockwave Fitness can benefit wide range of fitness levels

“It’s unique because it’s only been on the market in the U.S. for five or six years,” said Peterson. “It’s low impact but fun.”

She said sometimes people hear low impact and assume a class is only for a particular age demographic or fitness level. Although bungee is low impact, the workouts are high intensity, burning up to 600 calories during a 45-minute class.

Shockwave Fitness is geared toward a wide range of exercise enthusiasts — even those not-so-enthusiastic about working out.

“I love to work out, but I don’t like to feel like my body is on fire," Peterson said. "With bungee, the entire weight of the body is not on you. It’s on the bungee, so you can do a squat or a burpee without pain.”

Owens, who is 73, first began participating in aqua fitness classes in 2010 when her doctor suggested she give it a try to help relieve arthritis pain. She noticed the aquatics classes in the next pool over having more fun than the arthritis patients, so she joined the other class.

The facility later asked Owens to become an instructor.

“The strength I’ve gained in the water has kept me going and helped with my arthritis,” she said.

Despite having hip repair surgery in September, Owens is already back to regular workouts and has earned the nickname Machine Gun Shelley for her impressive biceps. She wants people to know fitness is for anyone at any age or size who wants to have fun.

“There are modifications you can do using the same motions, but with different movement," Owens said. "We’ll walk you through modifications based on your needs.”

Shelley Owens smiles as she hangs from a bungee to show some of the low-impact exercises they do at the new Shockwave Fitness at West Ridge Mall.

Owner pondered indoor aquatics but pivoted to bungee and trampoline

Peterson was looking for opportunities to offer aquatic fitness classes indoors during the offseason. However, she soon realized the startup costs for an indoor water fitness center were prohibitive.

“I wanted to have bungee fitness anyway,” said Peterson. “Several investors and friends said, ‘Maybe you should start with that.’”

Bungee fitness classes are offered in several formats, including dance, High Intensity Interval Training, Mixed Martial Arts and Booty Bungee. Customers are suspended from a bungee attached to the ceiling on one end and a harness on the other. Participants must be fitted for a harness before participating.

Bungees are based on a weight range, and Peterson said most places only accommodate people between 80 and 240 pounds. Shockwave Fitness has harnesses for anyone who wants to work out up to 420 pounds, something that Peterson said is important to her.

“No one starts out a fitness journey at their ideal size," she said. "I think a lot of the fun fitness things are tailored to specific audiences, and I want to be on everyone’s level. You don’t have to miss out on fitness because you’re bigger in size.”

Peterson, who is recovering from a binge eating disorder and has a medical condition that causes weight gain, said the instructors at Shockwave Fitness also represent a variety of weights and sizes.

“I believe in seeing fitness instructors at all sizes, so you don’t feel timid starting a fitness program," she said. "If you feel comfortable, you’re more likely to stick with it instead of walking away.”

Shockwave Fitness owner Sharlie Peterson uses the bars attached to a fitness trampoline as she exercises Wednesday at her new space at West Ridge Mall.

Variety of fitness classes will be offered at Shockwave

Along with bungee, Shockwave Fitness will offer trampoline classes combining cardio, plyometrics, strength and core training with kickboxing, dance and HIIT. The trampoline mats hold up to 500 pounds so that anyone can enjoy a workout, and each trampoline absorbs up to 80% of impact to joints.

In addition to less pain while exercising, other benefits of bungee and trampoline training include improved heart health, lower cholesterol levels, better bone density, and improved balance and coordination. This type of exercise also boosts a person’s metabolic rate, burning more calories than an average fitness class and aiding in weight loss.

According to the business website, 10 minutes of jumping on a trampoline is equivalent to 30 minutes of running.

Shockwave Fitness will open its doors on March 1, with a kickoff class at 7 p.m. Although that class is sold out due to high demand, Peterson said they recently opened a second class for the evening of March 2, following an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prospective clients can stop in and be fitted for a bungee harness, free of charge. There will also be opportunities to try out the trampolines, watch a Zumba demonstration and meet the staff.

Peterson said regular classes begin March 4, with morning, lunchtime and evening options to fit every schedule. Glow classes, which allow customers to work out to a synchronized light and music routine, will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Registration for March and April classes is open on the Shockwave website.

Pricing options include single class passes for anyone wanting to try something new or punch cards good for Shock Walk, Zumba and summer aquatics classes. Packages are available for bungee and trampoline. There is a discount for purchasing multiple classes at the same time, and Peterson said punch passes can be shared between friends and family members.

Flashing LED lights will set the mood for the glow classes Shockwave Fitness owner Sharlie Peterson will offer at a new West Ridge Mall location.

Shockwave owner wanted to be part of revamped West Ridge Mall

Located on the lower level of West Ridge Mall, next to Lids, Shockwave is in the 3,900-square-foot space previously occupied by Justice. Peterson said she chose the mall for her business because she’s excited about the changes happening there.

“I’ve always been a fan of what Advisors Excel has done for the Topeka community and a fan of brick-and-mortar malls," she said. "I thought it was a cool opportunity to be part of the rebirth of the mall.”

Peterson encourages Topeka and area residents to come out and support the mall’s longtime businesses and most recent tenants, and to ask questions about what Shockwave Fitness can offer to them.

“A lot of people tend to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, but we’re really carrying the weight on our bodies,” she said. “We need to take care of our bodies and treat them with love and respect.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shockwave Fitness offers bungee, trampoline classes at West Ridge Mall