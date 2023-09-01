A popular Wilmington home decor store will soon close and rebrand. Here's what to know

Old Time Pottery in Wilmington will close in October and rebrand as Gabe's, a discount store. It will be Gabe's second location in Wilmington. It currently has a store next to Sam's Club on South College Road.

A popular home decor store store that also is a one-stop outdoor furniture shop selling anything from wicker to stackable chairs will be rebranded this coming fall.

Old Time Pottery in Wilmington will soon become Gabe's, an off-price variety store that sells clothes, footwear and other general merchandise and food mainly at lower prices than other major similar stores.

What is happening to Old Time Pottery?

Gabe’s Inc. acquired Old Time Pottery in mid-April this year, according to Leigh Guldig, chief marketing officer for Gabe's/Old Time Pottery. "We are converting both the Columbus, Ohio, and Wilmington, N.C. into Gabe’s stores with expanded home offerings. Old Time Pottery will remain a private label that both stores continue to carry."

More: The 'Good Feet' highlights these 5 new businesses opening in the Wilmington area

More: As one chain unveils a new look, how many grocery stores serve the Wilmington area?

What will happen to the Gabe's on South College Road?

The store will remain open at that location.

When will the new location open?

Old Time Pottery will open as Gabe's on Oct. 7 and have a grand reopening.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Old Time Pottery in Wilmington to close and rebrand as Gabe's