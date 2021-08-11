U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Population Growth along with Rising Income, Health Consciousness and the Thriving Bakery/Confectionery Industry will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research

·6 min read

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Introduction of healthy variants such as sugar free and fat free puddings to lure health conscious consumers and drive market growth.

  • Proliferation of various retail formats such as online food delivery apps to provide consumers easier access to a variety of bakery products.

  • Surge in consumption inspired by use of social media to flaunt their lifestyle will increase sales.

  • Value-conscious customers are gravitating towards the offerings of supermarkets for buying instant pudding mix while consumers concerned with health and quality are increasingly purchasing high-margin products from artisanal bakeries.

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: A growing working population has driven consumption of commercial baked prepackaged goods including breads, cakes, puddings and cookies that were previously prepared at home. More than 30% consumers and 40% of millennials prefer visiting restaurants offering dishes with new or innovative flavors/ingredients.

Increased Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases: ~23% and 17% of Vietnamese adult females and males estimated to be overweight or obese in 2020. The rapid increase in prevalence of overweight and obesity in urban Vietnam among all age groups have negatively affected to market.

Impact of COVID 19: The closure of foodservice outlets during lockdown along with the strict government restrictions on gatherings during COVID 19 has seriously affected the sales of puddings. Because festivals are major sales drivers for cakes and puddings in Vietnam, the sales performances of bakeries in 2020 as a whole proved to be weaker than expected. Consumer footfall to bakery shops and retailing stores has also decreased significantly post COVID due to safety and health concerns.

The report titled "Vietnam Pudding Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Robust Population of Millennial Consumers along with Proliferation of Food Tech Apps" by Ken Research suggested that the pudding market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to increase in consumer spending and ease of availability. Presence of numerous small and large bakeries competing in terms of prices and variants along with the introduction of healthy variants are increasing the sales. The market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Vietnam Pudding Market:-

  • By Distribution Channel

  • By Tier 1 and Tier 2 Cities Sales

Key Target Audience:-

  • Pudding Manufacturers

  • Pudding Mix Manufacturers

  • Consultancy Companies

  • Bakeries/Confectioneries

  • Hotels and Restaurants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Vietnam Pudding Market Introduction and Overview

  • Supply Side Ecosystem and Geographical Distribution

  • Value Chain Analysis of Pudding Market

  • Consumer Trends and Preferences

  • Industry Analysis (Porter's Five Forces Analysis)

  • Comparative Landscape – Vietnam Pudding Market

  • Entry Barriers in the Industry

  • Future Trends in Vietnam Pudding Market

  • Research Methodology

  • Appendix

  • Pudding Market Vietnam

  • Pudding Market Revenue Vietnam

  • Pudding Production Vietnam

  • Chocolate Pudding Vietnam

  • Caramel Pudding Vietnam

  • Fruit Pudding Vietnam

  • Major Bakeries Vietnam

  • Bakery Market Vietnam

  • Cake Market Vietnam

  • Vietnam Pudding Packaging

  • Pudding Price Vietnam

  • Competition Scenario Vietnam Pudding Market

  • Vietnam Pudding Competition Scenario

  • Pricing Analysis Pudding Vietnam

  • Packaging Vietnam Pudding

  • COVID Impact Pudding Vietnam

Thailand Frozen Foods Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Frozen Foods (Frozen Seafood and Meat, Frozen Ice-Cream and Desserts, Frozen Ready-to-Eat Meals and Frozen Processed Fruits and Vegetables) and By Cities (Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Others)

Thailand's exposure to international food products (prepared / processed) has transformed a consumer's lifestyle including their attitude towards food and consumption patterns. The demand for food products in Thailand was witnessed to shift to processed foods and packaged ready-to-eat meals, which are majorly available in large supermarkets and convenience stores. Thailand frozen foods market revenue generation slowed down after 2012 owing to the country's political turmoil and high oil prices, thereby reducing the volume of production for frozen products, sales and margin levels for producers, retailers as well as restaurants in Thailand. Easy convenience offered by frozen products especially frozen ready meals, frozen seafood and frozen fruits and vegetables owing to innovations in freezing technologies helps to provide an extended shelf life. Some of the major players operating in Thailand frozen seafood and meat market include Thai Union group, CP Foods PCL, SK Foods PCL, Kuang Pei San Food Products PCL and Prantalay Marketing Ltd. Thai companies were observed to add more food options to their menu's continually, thereby driving the demand for frozen foods in the country.

Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others), by Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others), by End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)

The market for canned food in Saudi Arabia is at a matured stage, with a limited number of players dominating the market. Canned foods industry is driven by increasing urban population, rising female participation in the labor force, increasing share of income being spent on food, the growth in religious tourism that Saudi Arabia receives every year at the time of Hajj and Umrah and increasing product and packaging innovation. The sales of canned foods are concentrated in urban areas, especially major cities such as Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Mecca-Medina. Out of these, Mecca-Medina holds the largest revenue share by value as of CY'2017 because this region receives high amount of religious tourism at the time of Hajj and Umrah during which demand for canned foods is extremely high.

Indonesia Dairy Food Market Outlook to 2025 – Yoghurt & Soul Milk Products coupled with Cheese Segment to Drive Market Growth

Indonesia dairy food market grew at a volatile growth rate over the review period 2013-2019 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the consumers, the introduction of new product/flavor variants in the dairy market, affordable pricing, and others. Expansion of large scale integrated dairy farms in Q4'2017 led to an increase in fresh milk production from 633 million litres in 2017 to 659 litres in the year 2018. Dairy processing industry used 601 million liters in 2017 for a variety of products including pasteurized / UHT Liquid Milk, Powdered Milk, Yoghurt, Butter, and Cheese. The entry of several foreign players has also contributed towards the same coupled with the growing snacking trend in the country. Smaller or single-serve primary packaging products saw increasing demand and remained more popular and common in yoghurt than large or family-sized formats.

Somalia Milk Powder Market Outlook to 2025 –Increasing Demand-Supply Gap for fresh milk due to Seasonal Fluctuations and Higher Shelf Life for Milk Powder to Drive Market Growth

The milk processing industry in Somalia was small compared to the huge amount of milk produced every year as liquid milk was preferred by the households. However, the country's milk industry collapsed in the year 2017 when a devastating drought killed an estimated 6.4 million cows, camels and goats. In pastoral areas, the impact of the drought on livestock has led to a lack of access to milk thereby increasing the consumption of milk powder. Most of the demand-supply gaps of liquid milk requirements for urban consumers were met by importing dry milk powders from countries such as Middle East and Europe. The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Milk Powder revenue attained a year on year growth during 2014-2019 along with double digit CAGR of 12.5% in terms of Sales Value. The presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality are driving the growth. Furthermore, initiatives by the government regarding the quality standard are increasing the sales.

