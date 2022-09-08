Population Health Management Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the population health management market are Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Arcadia, Athenahealth Inc. , Citra Health Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, Cotiviti Inc. , Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, eClinicalWorks, Enli Health Intelligence, Epic Systems Corporation, Evolent Health Inc.

, Forward Health Group, Koninklijke Philips, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Lumeris Inc., McKesson Corporation, MEDecision Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Optum Inc., Orion Health, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Advisory Board, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Persivia Inc., RedBrick Health Corporation, Verscend Technologies Inc., and Welltok Inc.



The global population health management market is expected to grow from $32.20 billion in 2021 to $38.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The population health management market is expected to reach $79.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.7%.



The population health management market consists of sales of population health management solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) used to improve the health outcomes of a group by identifying and monitoring patients. Population health management refers to the process of improving clinical health outcomes of a defined group of individuals through patient engagement and improved care coordination and is supported by financial and care models.



The main components of the population health management market include software and services.Software healthcare management refers to the use of software solutions to facilitate data across healthcare IT systems to improve operational efficiency and promote care delivery.



The mode of delivery of population health management solutions includes on-premise and cloud-based. The various end-users include providers, payers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the population health management market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the population health management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare shareholders is expected to propel the growth of the population health management market going forward.Value-based healthcare is a healthcare delivery framework that encourages healthcare providers to focus on the quality of services rendered as opposed to quantity.



Value-based care delivery helps in reducing errors by enhancing workflows and interoperability, and lowers costs while increasing patient satisfaction, allowing executives to monitor and manage care. According to the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Networks, a US-based group of public and private health care leaders’ APM measurement report, 40.9% of US healthcare payments came from value-based reimbursement models in 2020, which is a 2.7% increase over the 2019 rates. Thus, the rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare shareholders is driving the population health management market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the population health management market.Major companies operating in population health management are looking for new product development to strengthen their position in the population health management market.



For instance, in October 2021, Verana Health, a US-based clinical database provider operating in the population health management market, launched VeraQ, a population health data engine. VeraQ converts unfiltered, raw healthcare data into a unique and actionable real-world data asset, Q data, from which business insights and clinical research can be derived.



In April 2021, Cerner Corporation, a US-based healthcare information technology solutions, services, devices, and hardware provider, acquired Kantar Health for an amount of $375 million.Cerner’s real-world data and technology combined with Kantar Health’s rich life sciences expertise is expected to accelerate innovation in life sciences research and improve patient outcomes.



Kantar Health is a US-based provider of data, analytics, and research to the life sciences industry, operating in the population health management market.



The countries covered in the population health management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

