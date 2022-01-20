U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.00
    +23.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,075.00
    +165.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.50
    +130.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.00
    +10.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.02
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,054.91
    -43.57 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.83
    +4.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.56
    -2.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Population Health Management Market Size US$ 184.51 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read

The population health management market size is expected to be worth around US$ 184.51 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 28.79 billion in 2020 with a growing CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Los Angeles, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Population Health Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2021 – 2030”.

The growth of population health management market is driven by the rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare industry players, the increased demand for effective disease management strategies, increasing ageing population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1091

The population health management system is one that keeps track of patient data. Any hospital has to know about a patient’s medical history. The population health management system aids in the collection and storage of controllable patient data. It’s a business intelligence platform that makes patient management a simple process. In many sectors, technological use is quickly increasing. As a result, the organization’s efficiency is improving. The patient information is disorganized in several areas. It causes lots of new issues in the healthcare industry.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for population health management market in terms of region.The medical tourism is the fastest growing industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The fastest growing market for population health management is due to high acceptance rate.

North America region is the fastest growing region in the population health management market. The population health management systems will be in high demand as a result of exceptional reimbursement practices. The biggest contributor in the population health management market is the U.S.

Report Scope of the Population Health Management Market

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size in 2020

US$ 28.79 Billion

Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030

20.5

%

Largest Revenue Holder

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Companies Covered

Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Optum, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Medecision, Advisory Board, Welltok

Report Highlights

  • Based on the mode of delivery, the web-based medical service segment dominated the global population health management market in 2020 with highest market share. By connecting human population data to this platform, the fundamental goal of the web-based medical service technology is to increase the credibility of the medical services.

  • Based on the end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the global population health management market in 2020 with highest market share. The healthcare providers are medical experts who advise patients and offer them with diagnostic and treatment services, such as medicine, in order to help them recover from illnesses.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1091

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of information technology solutions

The use of a population health management system aids in both clinical care and revenue generation. As a result, health-care providers are widely embracing the system. Furthermore, a variety of tools are available, each with a unique function in a variety of care settings. These tools aid in the collection of data and in the leveraging of healthcare finances for patients, payers, and insurers. The penetration of information technology solutions, particularly in business intelligence and data analytics, has been a key factor in the market's advancement. The integration of information technology solutions allows the car provider to remotely monitor patients, collect data, and store data. These factors are likely to fuel the global population health management market's expansion.

Restraints

High cost of infrastructural investments

The population health management industry is a capital-intensive one. The majority of healthcare providers around the world currently lack adequate infrastructure, which includes technology, staff, data, and other resources to manage complex healthcare cases. Providers must heavily invest in infrastructure development to manage an entire population. Investments are needed in IT infrastructure to increase storage and processing capabilities. To ensure patient participation and health information exchange, web-based and mobile tools, such as Android and iOS apps, must be developed. Thus, the high cost of infrastructural investments is hindering the growth of the population health management market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

The prevalence of chronic illness is a major driving force in the population health management market. Patients seek treatment for chronic illnesses in hospitals. In chronic illness cases, there is a strong need for patient record management and monitoring. The demand for high-quality care has risen in recent years as a result of chronic illness. As a result; the rising prevalence of chronic disorders is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global population health management market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of data management capacity

In the global population health management market, a lack of data handling capacity in the health business is a serious challenge. There is now only one small health organization capable of managing information of patients. The health industry’s lack of data management expertise is a major concern. It has a potential to slow down the implementation of the population health management systems. Inefficient patient data storage might be caused by a lack of information technology capabilities. Thus, lack of data management capacity is a major challenge for the growth of the global population health management market.

Browse more healthcare industry research reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Services

  • Software

By Mode of Delivery

  • Web Based

  • On Premise

  • Cloud -Based

By End-Use

  • Providers

  • Payers

  • Employer Group

By Regional Outlook

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1091

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Two Reasons Why Alibaba and JD.com Are Soaring and Outperforming Other Tech Stocks

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is heading out of correction territory. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As leaders in their industries with impressive business performance, these two companies are worth buying right now.

  • China Orders Entertainment and Tech Firms to Stay in Their Lane

    Chinese regulators teamed up on Wednesday to issue a volley of orders that will crimp the expansion of the country’s entertainment and tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent and TikTok-owner Bytedance. The directives came in the same week that the U.S. increased its pushback against some of the same Chinese firms, pointing to security concerns, and […]

  • Meme stocks: 'A lot of people will lose a lot of money,' Interactive Brokers founder says

    It's been about a year since GameStop overtook headlines and the 'meme stock' phenomenon was born. However speculative assets have been under pressure recently amid expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks for 2022 with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Kushner’s Buyout Firm Hires Former Trump Administration Staffers

    (Bloomberg) -- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is relying on Washington as well as Wall Street to build out the staff of his new private equity firm.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.