U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.77
    +13.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,380.30
    +61.86 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,650.88
    +20.01 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.99
    -7.76 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.63
    +0.76 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9919
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3280
    +0.1350 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1546
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9690
    +2.3940 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,823.83
    -40.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +2.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Population Health Management Market Size Worth USD 278.7 Billion by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Population Health Management Market Size, Trends and Growth Outlook by Component (Hardware and Others), Solution (Data Integration & Management, Analytics, and Others), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Others), End-User (Healthcare Providers, Others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Population Health Management Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Population Health Management Market Information By Component, Solution, Delivery Mode, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market will reach USD 278.7 billion by 2030, at a 19.2% CAGR.

Population Health Management Market Synopsis

In a population health management program, patient data is compiled from multiple sources of health information technology. As a result, healthcare practitioners can analyze these compiled data to create a single, actionable patient record, which helps improve their patients' clinical and financial outcomes. A business intelligence tool is typically used in population healthcare management programs to aggregate data, enabling healthcare providers to create a precise and accurate clinical picture of each patient. The healthcare system has undergone a significant change recently and has become increasingly patient-centered.

The process of improving clinical health outcomes for a particular group of people through better care coordination and patient participation, which suitable financial and care models support, is known as population health management (PHM). Its primary objective is to collect and assess clinical data from a patient's healthcare setting to identify chances to enhance the patient's health and the provider's financial outcomes. With this idea, primary care population management will change from reactive to proactive. Population health management is a patient-friendly platform that aids in controlling treatment costs by offering more affordable alternatives. The software also assists payers and service providers in risk management related to reimbursement policies. In recent years, the healthcare system has evolved to a great extent and turned out to be patient-centric.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3123

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 278.7 Billion

CAGR

19.2%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Component, Solution, Delivery Mode and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The prevalence of chronic illness and favorable government regulations

Growing elderly population and High healthcare investments

Population Health Management Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the population health management market are:

  • Forward Health Group

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Population Health

  • Conifer Health Solutions

  • Health Catalyst

  • Cotiviti

  • Lumeris

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • Citra Health Solutions

  • Orion Health

  • Arcadia

  • HealthEC LLC

Population Health Management Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Because of its easy availability, ease of data interchange, and ease of interoperability with doctors, healthcare smart devices for remote health monitoring are in demand. Additionally, the market growth for population health management is greatly aided by improvements in the personalization of medications and increased investments in the healthcare sector. The increased implementation of population health management has been largely attributed to the switch from fee-for-service (FFS) to value-based payment (VBP) in the healthcare industry. This is partly because organizations that effectively aggregate data and analyze population health data afterward can better coordinate and administer care.

The demand for high-quality therapy has recently increased due to chronic sickness. More healthcare management services are needed due to the rising demand for treatment. Another significant factor influencing the market for population health management is high healthcare investments. It is encouraging the use of healthcare IT. PHM is frequently utilized to offer ongoing monitoring and care to patients due to the increased occurrence of cardiological and neurological illnesses. Market expansion is also being aided by the expanding use of PHM solutions to improve clinical outcomes for patients by giving access to medical data to healthcare professionals with a range of medical specialties.

Market Restraints:

The population health management technology requires much capital. Many regions lack basic healthcare infrastructure. The health industry finds it challenging to incorporate these cutting-edge technologies. Significant investments are required to build a health management system for such a large population. The hospital needs IT and a compatible system before implementing a population health system. Web-based apps must be integrated into the software.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (80 Pages) on Population Health Management: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/population-health-management-market-3123

Population Health Management Market COVID 19 Analysis

Medical facilities are under great stress due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and the global healthcare system is routinely overloaded with patients. The expanding incidence of COVID-19 across several nations has heightened the demand for reliable diagnostic and therapeutic tools. In this regard, population health management (PHM) solutions have proven to be very helpful as they allow healthcare providers to easily integrate solutions like electronic health records, care management, and patient management and solutions from healthcare payers like payment and claim management.

Limited access to medical treatment, a staffing deficit in the healthcare industry, and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalization are a few more variables that impact the market. The rising incidence of COVID-19 has heightened the demand for reliable diagnostic and therapeutic tools in diverse nations. As a result of the health management program's growing focus on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations, medical reimbursement is evolving (ACOs). Furthermore, value-based payment models' simplicity contributes to ACOs' increased use of community health solutions.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3123

Population Health Management Market Segmentation

By component, the market is divided into hardware and others.

The market is divided into data integration  & management, analytics, and others by solution.

By delivery mode, the market is divided into on-premise and others.

By end-user, the market is divided into healthcare providers and others.

Population Health Management Market Regional Insights

The region that dominated the global market for population health management is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period North America. Technology developments in population health management systems, the incorporation of cutting-edge software & data analytics, and the presence of important businesses in the area are all credited with this. However, due to the region's growing senior population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and an increasing number of investment projects, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth. Further, the Asia-Pacific PHM market is anticipated to grow rapidly in China and India.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3123

During the forecast period, a relatively higher CAGR is expected to be achieved in the markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. PHM market expansion in Europe is estimated to be fueled by lower initial acceptance and anticipated growth in the adoption of population health management due to great growth potential. It is projected that rising specialty and multi-chain hospitals in Asia-Pacific, along with expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, will fuel market expansion.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

RSV Diagnostics Market Trends, Size and Insights by Method (Rapid Antigen Detection Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Others), By End-User (Hospital and Clinics, Clinical Laboratory, Others) – Global Forecast Till 2030

Endometrial Cancer Market Research Report, by Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Transvaginal Ultrasound, Endometrial Biopsy), Treatment (Hysterectomy, Radiation), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2027

Biosurgery Market Size, Growth and Analysis by Product (Bone-Graft Substitutes, Hemostatic Agents, Soft-Tissue Attachments, and Others), Source (Biological Products, Synthetic Products), Application (Neurological Surgery and Others)—Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • CVS outbids Amazon, UnitedHealth for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CVS beating out Amazon and UnitedHealth in the bid to acquire Signify Health.

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition

    CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times

  • Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

    Following FDA approval for label expansion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) Orkambi is now approved for treating cystic fibrosis in children aged one year and older.

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces Positive New Data on Breast Cancer Drug

    Gilead (GILD) breast cancer drug Trodelvy shows efficacy across HER2-low and IHC0 status in pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Your Stroke Risk Jumps 16 Percent, New Study Says

    Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a narrow artery to the brain. This triggers a major medical emergency as the brain quickly becomes deprived of necessary oxygen and nutrients. While there are many factors which can contribute to your stroke risk, researchers have recently found that one somewhat unexpected factor—your blood type—could make you 16 percent more likely to experience a stroke before the age of 60. Read on to learn whether you're at heightened

  • 5 Things You're Forgetting to Put in Your First Aid Kit

    Having a first aid kit on hand during an emergency can be a lifesaver, which explains why they've been around for more than 130 years, since the "first-aid cabinet" debuted in 1888. And although the essentials within have changed over time, the kits are just as handy as ever.Is your first aid kit equipped with everything you need to handle an emergency? If you're unsure, it's time to take stock. Read on for five essential items you need to include in your first aid kit—and potentially save yours

  • White House seeks $22.4 billion in COVID funding and survey finds Americans rate Democrats above Republicans in coping with pandemic

    The White House is seeking $22.4 billion from Congress to fund COVID vaccines, testing programs, clinical trials and research, as part of emergency funds totaling $47.1 billion that includes money to manage the monkeypox outbreak and to back Ukraine in its war with Russia.

  • 5 Signs Your Arteries are "Covered in Cholesterol and Fat"

    Atherosclerosis is a serious condition where plaque made of cholesterol and fat builds up in and around the artery walls. "We usually think of HDL, or high-density lipoprotein, cholesterol as somewhat protective for our hearts and blood vessels because it absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver," says Kate Kirley, MD. "We tend to think of LDL cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein, as the main type of cholesterol that we focus on as a potentially harmful cholesterol for our hearts

  • Masimo's (MASI) Latest Watch to Improve Patient Outcomes

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market consumer release of the Masimo W1 and other related launches is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • TV anchor says she suffered beginning of a stroke live on the air

    Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin cut short her planned broadcast Saturday morning after realizing she could not speak properly.

  • Why Lexington universities won’t have COVID data publicly available as classes resume

    Both UK and Transylvania will move away from public COVID dashboards with campus numbers to relying on CDC transmission levels this fall.

  • High blood pressure awareness, control improved with better access to primary health care

    Research Highlights: In a study of both socioeconomically disadvantaged and socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods, better access to primary health care was associated with improved high blood pressure awareness and control. These associations ...

  • Minnesota GOP lawmaker compares Democratic support for abortion to ‘Chinese genocide bill’

    Rep. Tom Emmer (R, MN-6) has recently criticized Democrats for voting to support reproductive rights, calling it the “Chinese genocide bill.” Emmer made his comment during an interview with Fox News host Mike Emmanuel on Sunday. During the interview, Emmanuel mentioned that some Republicans running for office in November decided to remove references to abortion from their campaign website after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

  • NHS watchdog ‘stifling innovation’ by rejecting prostate cancer drug

    NHS watchdogs have been accused of stifling innovation by rejecting the first precision treatment for prostate cancer.

  • Data from Israel: myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males

    ales 14 to 30 years of age were the most susceptible to myocarditis after a second or third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...

  • High rates of suicide among older adults: How to recognize the signs that someone needs help

    Suicide is a public health concern; many people don't realize that some of the highest rates of suicide are among older adults, especially among men.

  • News Anchor Julie Chin Says She Suffered 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV

    Julie Chin, an anchor for Tulsa, Oklahoma, NBC affiliate KJRH, says she experienced the early stages of a stroke during a live broadcast on Sept. 3.