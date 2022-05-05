Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size to Grow by USD 49.8 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Population Health Management Market finds that government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions as well as increasing use of big data analytics, and need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are factors that influencing the growth of Population Health Management Market.



The total Global Population Health Management Market is estimated to reach USD 49.8 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue was USD 24.2 Billion in the year 2021, and the market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Mode of Delivery (On Premise Mode of Delivery, Cloud -Based Mode of Delivery), by End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Over the past few decades, the cost of healthcare delivery has witnessed a significant raise. Across the globe, demand for healthcare services is increasing swiftly especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing health insurance premiums, increasing elderly population across the globe, and mounting demand for quality healthcare services is further contributing to increasing the demand for healthcare services. Additionally, growing incidence of chronic diseases, genetic and other infectious diseases across the globe is further increasing the demand. Moreover, these factors contributing to high healthcare expenditure are, patient readmissions, medical errors, and administration costs. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the UN Population Division, the aging population across the globe is projected to surge from 880 million in 2011 to 2 billion by 2050, representing 22% of the world’s population. If left unchecked, healthcare spending will increase by 25% by 2030, largely because of the aging population.

According to the estimations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the extensive adoption of healthcare IT solutions will result in annual savings of USD 80–100 billion by automating care delivery systems and another USD 100 Billion by reducing medical errors and wastages across the healthcare system. Additionally, the several major players engaged in the market are adopting the strategy of acquisition, merging and regional expansion for the growth. Thus, investing their money heavily, in turn, further propelling the market growth. For instance, In December 2020, Cerner (U.S.), the computers and information Technology Company, acquired a health division of Kantar Group. Through this acquisition, Cerner is expected to expand its offering in opportunities in clinical research and population health as it builds its data business.

Segmentation of Global Population Health Management Market:

Component Software Services

Mode of Delivery On Premise Mode of Delivery Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

End Users Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Other

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Rising Cost of Installation of Population Health Management Market Platforms

Presently, most of the healthcare service providers globally, have insufficient infrastructure, which includes technology, staff, data, and other resources to manage complex healthcare cases. With the increasing population with each passing the day, the need to improve the healthcare infrastructure is increasing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America dominates the growth of Population Health Management Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, and mounting adoption of EHRs in the region. Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets such as Cerner Corporation, i2i Population Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Health Catalyst, Enli Health Intelligence, among others and increasing regulatory requirements, and rising government initiatives aiming on personalized medicine, are further propelling the market growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Population Health Management Market:

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

i2i Population Health (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Optum (US)

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Health EC LLC (US)

Medecision (US)

Arcadia (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Cotiviti (US)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

SPH Analytics (US)

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)

Innovaccer (US)

Citra Health Solutions (US)

Evolent Health Inc. (US)

Lumeris (US)

Forward Health Group (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Mode of Delivery (On Premise Mode of Delivery, Cloud -Based Mode of Delivery), by End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

March 2021: Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) partnered with open Doctor (US). This partnership is aimed at delivering an integrated radiological patient engagement platform that leverages open Doctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of Philips’ Patient Management Solution.

February 2021: Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) launched Patient Flow Management Solution. The product offers full remote information access and enables a fully portable setup in emergency situations.

This report titled “Population Health Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component



° Software



° Services



• Mode of Delivery



° On Premise Mode of Delivery



° Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery



• End Users



° Healthcare Providers



° Healthcare Payers



° Other



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Cerner Corporation (US)



• Epic Systems Corporation (US)



• Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)



• i2i Population Health (US)



• Health Catalyst (US)



• Optum (US)



• Enli Health Intelligence (US)



• eClinicalWorks (US)



• Orion Health (New Zealand)



• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)



• IBM Corporation (US)



• HealthEC LLC (US)



• Medecision (US)



• Arcadia (US)



• Athenahealth (US)



• Cotiviti (US)



• NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)



• Conifer Health Solutions (US)



• SPH Analytics (US)



• Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)



• Innovaccer (US)



• Citra Health Solutions (US)



• Evolent Health Inc. (US)



• Lumeris (US)



• Forward Health Group (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

