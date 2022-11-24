U.S. markets closed

Population Health Management (PHM) Market worth $53.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Population Health Management (PHM) Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, ACOs), Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Population Health Management (PHM) Market"
108 - Tables
49 - Figures
205 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263411936

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 53.3 billion by 2027

CAGR

13.9%

Historical Data

2020-2027

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Component, By Mode of Delivery, By end user, By region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US), Lumeris (US), Zeomega (US), HGS Healthcare, LLC (US), Persivia (US), Color Health, Inc. (US).

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing focus on value-based medicine

Key Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in burden of chronic diseases

The factors driving market growth include the rising government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT solutions, the growing importance of value-based care. However, the high investments in infrastructure to set up robust PHM program is restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263411936

The software segment is projected to be the largest segment on the basis of components of the population health management market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of software by end users to increase patient engagement & cost-effectiveness is attributed to the large share of the software segment in the forecast period.

The on-premise segment is projected to be the largest segment of the population health management market, by delivery mode. The growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by the on-premise solutions such as the ease of customization, reduction in the data breaches, and the ability to use existing hardware.

Based on end users, the healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the population health management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing HCIT adoption, implementation of Affordable Care Act in the US, and significant growth in healthcare spending.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=263411936

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Emerging Asian markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the population health management market. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, as well as the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

Browse Adjacent MarketsHealthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market

Ambulatory EHR Market

Patient Registry Software Market

North America Healthcare IT Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


