Population Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Geography, By Product, By Business, By Gender, By Type, By Age, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Population Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Geography (Nation, State), By Product (Hardware Equipment), By Business (Hospitals), By Gender, By Type, By Age, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Population Screening Market Growth & Trends



The global population screening market size is expected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.36% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing geriatric population, and increasing investment in population screening tests. Moreover, the market is expected to be driven significantly by increasing technological advancements and developments in these tests.



An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost segment growth. According to the WHO, 17.7 million people die annually due to cardiovascular diseases, which is 31.0% of the total deaths occurring worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the U.S. They are among the main causes of death globally, and hypertension & its pathological adverse effects pose a significant risk for other cardiac diseases, such as heart failure & stroke. There are multiple screening programs available for material fibrillation globally that aim to reduce the mortality rate. Identifying early-stage hypertension and other CVDs is of high significance in predicting & preventing major mortality & morbidity related to these diseases.



The growing prevalence of rare genetic diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) disorders and increased spending on population screening are among the major factors for the dominance of the market.According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), SMA affects almost one in 10,000 people globally.



In addition, according to SMA Canada, approximately 700 people were living with this condition in Canada as of July 2022.For instance, the CDC released the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) to states under its statewide universal newborn programs for the early identification of children with SMA.



Thus, such initiatives are undertaken by governments to screen the population, thereby supporting the growth of the population screening market.



Players in the market adopt the strategy of product launches to strengthen their product portfolio and offer diverse, technologically advanced, & innovative population screening products to patients.Several market players engage in mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position.



This strategy enables companies to boost their capabilities, expand product portfolios, and improve competencies. For instance, in August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., launched an HIV-1 genotyping kit to identify the genetic mutations that resist Antiretroviral Therapeutics (ART). This kit was intended only for research purposes.



Population Screening Market Report Highlights

• The nation segment held a dominant share of the market in 2022 owing to the effectiveness and precision offered by CTCs in the detection of cancer

• The premium segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing dominance of private screening programs

• The female segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 owing to the increasing number of tests being performed by females

• North America dominated the population screening market in 2022, which is attributed to preventive measures undertaken by governments to stop the progression of diseases

