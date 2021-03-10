U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.77
    +23.33 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.09
    +464.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.91
    +43.85 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.81
    +0.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3880
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,251.00
    +2,140.38 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.02
    +44.91 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Populus AI plots expansion with $5M in new funding

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

The wave of shared electric scooters that swept through cities several years ago helped Populus AI get its start. Now, surging demand for delivery — and the pressure it places on curb space — is helping the transportation data startup attract new capital and expand to more cities.

Populus, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2017, has raised $5 million from new investors Storm Ventures and contract manufacturing and supplier company Magna along with existing backers Precursor, Relay Ventures and Ulu Ventures. The company has raised nearly $9 million to date.

Populus plans to use that capital to expand to more cities, growth that the company believes will be driven by demand for street and curb management. Populus has contracts with more than 80 cities, including Oakland, San Diego and Tel Aviv, and works with more than 25 micromobility operators. Co-founder and CEO Regina Clewlow said their aim is to triple the number of cities over the next 18 months.

The Populus platform is a software-as-a-service product that operates like a two-way street. The company pulls data from fleets of shared e-bikes, scooters, mopeds and car-sharing and delivers that information to cities to help planners and regulators understand and manage how streets and curbs are used. Cities can also use the Populus API to share its rules of the road — restrictions on motorized vehicles, preferred scooter parking areas and information on bike lanes, for instance — to mapping platforms and any other third party.

"In recent years, there has been significant growth in venture-backed startups delivering software to cities, especially as transportation becomes increasingly connected and automated," Frederik Groce, a partner at Storm Ventures and founder of BLCK VC said in a statement. "Populus is uniquely positioned as the market leader to support cities' digital transformation."

Last year, Populus added a street manager to the platform to allow cities to communicate new policies such as slow or shared streets that prioritize bikes and pedestrians, areas designated for outdoor dining and construction closures.

Why micromobility may emerge from the pandemic stronger than before

The curb management feature, which was also added last year, will be the main driver of growth in 2021, Clewlow said. Cities can use that data to set dynamic pricing for curb space, for example.

"What most cities really want to use our digital technology for is managing commercial fleets including delivery," Clewlow said. Curb space is being used by both scheduled and on-demand vehicles, she said, adding that these areas are not designed for the volume of deliveries that occur today.

"Cities are continuing to see a boom in delivery; that's a trend that predated COVID and obviously accelerated during COVID," Clewlow said. "A real pain point for cities is managing how that space is used by commercial delivery vehicles."

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Signals Risk of India Stocks Trailing Bonds Over 12 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising commodity prices and stretched valuations are posing a risk to the rally in Indian stocks, making a case for equities to underperform local bonds over the next 12 months, according to UBS Global Research.“Equity valuations relative to bonds are at levels seldom seen,” Sunil Tirumalai, Mumbai-based head of India strategy at UBS, said referring to the gap between the yield on India’s 10-year government notes and the earnings yield of the NSE Nifty 50 Index. “On most such occasions in history, we see equities underperform in the ensuing 12 months.”Continuing their rally from pandemic-driven lows in March 2020, Indian stocks have significantly outperformed their Asian peers so far this year, helped by sustained foreign buying of local shares. The Nifty 50 gauge has jumped almost 9% in 2021, more than triple the advance in the broader MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and is approaching a record high reached last month.The Indian gauge is trading at 21.8 times its 12-month forward earnings, versus a five-year average multiple of 17.7 times, as investors pile into stocks on expectations that vaccine rollouts will drive a post-pandemic economic rebound and boost corporate profits.“While the economic recovery momentum is good, we believe equity markets in India are beginning to appear stretched on valuations,” Tirumalai said. Nifty’s higher-than-average premium to emerging market equities seems vulnerable, given many of the commodity exporting EMs could see upgrades,” he said.UBS expects these commodity cost pressures to start showing up in earnings for Indian companies in the January-March quarter and beyond, and pose a risk of downgrades for FY22 consensus estimates. Another cause for concern is that foreign institutional ownership of Indian equities is touching all time highs, according to Tirumalai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check could be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Roblox surges 43% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp jumped 43% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at around $42 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. "This is a milestone along a journey that started over 15 years ago," Roblox Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki said in an interview before the stock started trading.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • The meme stock rollercoaster just reached new heights of volatility

    GameStop Corp. shares were on track for their longest winning streak since the videogame retailer's stock became the poster child for the clash between social-media organized retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • U.S. gaming platform Roblox seen surging in NYSE debut

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp were set for a jump of up to 60% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, which would value the company at more than $46 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. At 11:02 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), Roblox's stock was indicated to open at a range between $67 and $72, up from the reference price of $45 per share which was set on Tuesday and is based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • Whether you’re retiring in 30 years or 5 years, you still need to do this one thing religiously

    Investing is a crucial part of accumulating enough money in retirement — and the best results come with proper asset allocation. Retirement tip of the week: Check the asset allocation of your retirement portfolios, and if you’ve done it recently, make it a regularly scheduled task once a year. “The time to review your asset allocation and overall retirement investment strategy should be a proactive process throughout the year,” said Jon Ulin, chief executive officer of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.

  • GE Holders Await Turnaround Progress Report After Furious Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations are running high for General Electric Co.’s outlook call on Wednesday, as investors get ready for updates on how the industrial manufacturer’s turnaround is progressing.The company kicked off 2021 on the right note, reporting strong fourth-quarter results in January that helped to slowly shore up investor confidence in the turnaround effort engineered by Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp. GE shares have been trading above the average analysts’ price target since mid-February, the longest such spell since mid-December.GE shares rose more than 30% this year, while the broader S&P 500 Index advanced 1.74% and the S&P 500 Industrials Sector Index gained 6.25% over the same period. The stock was down 1% to $14.05 on Tuesday in early trading in New York. Big items to watch for on the call include the company’s comments on its cash flow outlook, revenue and profit guidance, as well as segment details. Investors may also get some insight on reports that GE is nearing a deal with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV to join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers.“If GE can start to convince investors that over 80 cents of industrial free cash flow per share is really attainable, the cash pile can start to be put to work instead of sitting on the balance sheet waiting to be drained by potential liabilities,” Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a note to clients last month.Given the company provided its outlook for 2021 in late January, GE is expected to reiterate those numbers, while providing more detail on how various segments are performing, with its aviation business being a key area of investor focus.The unit, often called the company’s crown jewel in the pre-pandemic years when GE was struggling to turn around its power business, has hit a rough patch as demand for air travel, and thus aircraft, dried up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.Aviation Blues“Look for probing on when GE expects its key aviation unit to bounce back in 2021 as the vaccine rollout should aid commercial air travel,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray wrote in a note.The recovery of aviation segment’s free cash flow is a critical question, according to Barclays’ Mitchell, who is keen to hear whether more cost-cutting is on the way, beyond the 11,000 job cuts in 2020.Culp struck an upbeat note a month ago during a conference sponsored by Citigroup Inc. “When we get to the other side of the pandemic vaccinations and the like, lockdowns are being lifted, those planes are going to fly again,” Culp told investors. “And we’re going to be well-positioned with the youngest narrow-body fleet in the world.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton to Expand in Australia in Second Half of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will launch in Australia, entering the Asia Pacific region for the first time and expanding beyond existing U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K. markets. The stock rose about 1% in extended trading.The fitness technology company will begin by selling its regular Bike, pricier Bike+ and digital app in the second half of 2021. The company didn’t say when other products, including its treadmills, would launch in the country. The company said it will sell its products online and open retail stores in cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Peloton has been slow to expand its product offerings globally, and it has been dealing with supply shortages in recent quarters.Peloton didn’t say how much supply would be available in Australia, but the company is investing millions of dollars to boost production.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Japanese household spending dropped 6.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.1% decline.

  • Templeton Sees Positive U.S. Real Yield as Sign to Buy Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton’s Mohieddine Kronfol is joining the ranks of fund managers scanning for signs it’s time to pile into emerging markets left battered by the Treasury-led selloff.U.S. 10-year real yields above zero will be the trigger for the Dubai-based chief investment officer for Middle Eastern and North African fixed income. He’ll be watching to see which bonds get punished most in the ensuing slump.It’s an approach that’s proving popular with some of the world’s biggest investment firms, from JPMorgan Asset Management to Ashmore Group Plc. They’re betting any turmoil will be a temporary setback as vaccine efficacy and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package power a global economic upswing.“We’re going to go to wherever there’s the most value,” said Kronfol, who now has almost a fifth of his portfolio in cash and super-short maturities. “We suspect the value is going to be in the longer-end of issuers from the region.”The U.S. real yield -- which subtracts out inflation -- serves as a popular gauge to judge how attractive riskier investments are in relation to Treasuries. It still has a long way to go, and was at minus 0.7% Wednesday, compared with about minus 1% a month ago.But Kronfol, whose Gulf Arab bond fund outperformed 90% of peers last year, is confident it will get there, albeit temporarily.“The momentum is certainly supportive for short-term inflation to pick up -- but there’s an open question on how sustainable that’s going to be,” he said.While higher U.S. real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, developing nation markets could suffer if the increases of recent weeks dim the appeal of assets that benefited from negative real rates.Treasuries pared earlier losses Wednesday after a key measure of U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in February, suggesting broader inflationary pressures remain tame. The 10-year yield was up two basis points at 1.54% as of 9:07 a.m. in New York. The average spread on emerging-market dollar bonds was little changed. ‘Temporary Pullback’Investors should seize on “any temporary pullback associated with the ongoing transition to normality to add to positions in emerging markets, particularly in local markets,” Ashmore’s head of research, Jan Dehn, and deputy head of research, Gustavo Medeiros, wrote in a note.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday dismissed fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill would cause the economy to overheat and fuel a surge in consumer-price pressures. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated last week the central bank’s plan to stick with easy-money policies.In anticipation of higher U.S. yields, Franklin Templeton’s Kronfol began in September to trim the fund’s positions in longer maturity investment-grade sovereign debt, reducing its duration to six years from about nine years. He also boosted the proportion of cash and securities with maturities of less than a year in his Gulf Cooperation Council bond fund to about 17%, from typical levels of 2% to 4%.While foreign investors remain underweight in GCC bonds relative to the global benchmarks, rebounding oil prices, combined with improving fiscal and economic outlooks, mean the Gulf Arab region would be one of the first to recover should risk appetite sour, Kronfol said.“With the higher oil price, I hope the region won’t slow down or stop the reform momentum,” Kronfol said. “You don’t want them to lose that momentum and lose credibility in the eyes of investors.”(Updates with U.S. CPI data in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can I retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'