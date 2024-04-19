Porch Group Loses US$90m Market Value But Insiders See Windfall Of US$741k

Insiders who purchased Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 22% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$405.2k is now worth US$1.15m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Porch Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Matthew Ehrlichman bought US$231k worth of shares at a price of US$1.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Porch Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Porch Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Porch Group insiders own about US$66m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Porch Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Porch Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Porch Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Porch Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

