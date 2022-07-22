U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Porch Group to Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Porch Group, Inc.
·1 min read
  • PRCH
Porch Group, Inc.
Porch Group, Inc.

SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced that Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Porch Group, will participate in a virtually held fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT.

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on Porch Group’s investor website: https://ir.porchgroup.com. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the day.

About Porch Group
Porch Group is a Seattle-based, vertical software platform for the homeowner industry. Porch Group provides software and services to over 25,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, utility companies and loan officers, home inspectors, warranty companies, and real estate agencies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Emily Lear, Head of Investor Relations
Porch Group
(701) 214-8177
Emilylear@porch.com     


