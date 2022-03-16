U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.25
    +53.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +365.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,699.75
    +248.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.80
    +24.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.56
    -3.21 (-10.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2870
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,329.15
    +1,658.39 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.82
    +36.56 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.55
    +77.85 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Porch Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Porch Group, Inc.
·29 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRCH
Porch Group, Inc.
Porch Group, Inc.

- Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 16, 2022 -

- Reports $192.4 Million of Full Year 2021 Revenue, up 166% Year-Over-Year -

- Reiterates 2022 Guidance Provided on March 1, 2022 -

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K and reported audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

On March 1, 2022, the Company announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. This press release updates and supersedes the press release issued on March 1, 2022 to reflect two adjustments to the Company’s financial results as a result of the completion of the 2021 audit.

Adjustments from preliminary to final results:

($ thousands)

Fourth quarter 2021

Full year 2021

Preliminary

Change

Final

Preliminary

Change

Final

Revenue

51,581

-

51,581

192,433

-

192,433

Operating loss

(20,846)

2,473

(18,373)

(85,838)

2,473

(83,365)

GAAP net (loss)

(22,582)

2,473

(20,109)

(109,079)

2,473

(106,606)

Adj. EBITDA (loss)

(7,848)

2,473

(5,375)

(26,493)

2,473

(24,020)

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue. Aside from these two adjustments and related effects, there were no other changes to the 2021 information included in the March 1, 2022 press release. Please see tables included in this release for detailed comparison of unaudited to final audited results.

CEO Summary

“Two weeks ago, we announced our unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings as well as provided guidance for 2022. I am pleased to now report our audited results for 2021,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are excited about what is ahead and reiterate our guidance provided on March 1, 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

  • Includes a one-time change in revenue recognition of Porch’s Homeowners of America (“HOA”) insurance business, adjusting approximately $7.5M of 2021 claims fees from revenue to a contra claims expense. This adjustment reflected the full period Porch owned HOA in 2021 and was applied in total to Q4 2021 results.

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.6 million, an increase of 177% from $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Revenue less cost of revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 was $37.4 million or 73% of total revenue, compared to $14.3 million or 77% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Contribution margin was $19.0 million or 37% of total revenue, compared to $5.4 million or 29% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $20.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million or -10% of total revenue, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million or -22% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Vertical Software revenue for the quarter was $35.5 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $24.1 million or 68% of Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $14.0 million or 39% of Vertical Software revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million or 9% of Vertical Software revenue.

  • Insurance revenue for the quarter was $16.1 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $13.3 million or 83% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $5.3 million or 33% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million or 37% of Insurance revenue.

    • Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

    • Reflects the full year 2021 impact of HOA’s revenue recognition change.

  • Insurance gross written premium for the quarter was $101 million with 304 thousand policyholders.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Announced the acquisition of Floify, a leading SaaS provider for mortgage companies and loan officers.

  • Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, continued its nationwide expansion plan, now operating in 15 states.

  • Launched nationwide inspection pop-up conferences for home inspectors on its Inspection Fuel Tour.

  • Announced the addition of a new Pay-At-Close module to its suite of software solutions provided to home inspection companies through its inspection software business, Inspection Support Network.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Software and services to companies:

  • Average number of companies increased to 24,603 from 11,157 in Q4 2020.

  • Average revenue per company per month increased 26% to $699 from $556 in Q4 2020.

Monetized services for consumers:

  • Number of monetized services was 260,352 in Q4 2021, up from 169,949 in Q4 2020.

  • Average revenue per monetized service was $132, a 35% increase from $98 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

  • Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

  • Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $192.4 million, an increase of 166% from total revenue of $72.3 million for the full year 2020.

  • Revenue less cost of revenue for the full year 2021 was $133.7 million or 69% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $54.7 million or 76% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

  • Contribution margin was $75.4 million for the full year 2021 or 39% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $22.4 million or 31% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

  • GAAP net loss for the full year of 2021 totaled $106.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $54.0 million for the full year 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric, for the full year 2021 totaled $24.0 or -12.5% of total revenue, an improvement on a percentage basis from the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.3 million or -25% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

Segment Results for the Full Year 2021

  • Vertical Software revenue for the full year 2021 was $137.2 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $96.6 million or 70% of full year Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $57.4 or 42% of Vertical Software revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million or 15% of Vertical Software revenue.

  • Insurance revenue was $55.3 million, revenue less cost of revenue $37.1 million or 67% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $20.4 million or 37% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million or 16% of Insurance revenue.

    • Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

  • Insurance gross written premium for the year was $307 million.

Acquisition of Residential Warranty Services
On February 28th Porch signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of certain businesses relating to home warranty products and inspector-centric software and services from Residential Warranty Services, Inc. (“RWS”). Total consideration is $33 million including $29 million of cash, $4 million of Porch stock and additional contingent consideration tied to the performance of a recently launched business line. Of the total consideration, $4.95 million was paid at signing. Full year 2022 revenue impact to Porch is expected to be approximately $8 million, with approximately $10 million of expected annualized revenue. The acquisition is targeted to close in early Q2 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook
Porch provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

2022E Guidance1

Gross Written Premium

~$600M

(95% year-over-year growth)

Revenue

~$320M

(66% year-over-year growth)

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

~$210M

(53% year-over-year growth)

Adj. EBITDA

~-9% and >-$26.5M

(>400 basis points of Adj EBITDA margin improvement)

1 Guidance includes impact of announced but not yet closed acquisitions of CSE and RWS

Porch is not providing reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA margin or contribution margin for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control.

In preparing the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. While these material weaknesses create a reasonable possibility that an error in financial reporting may go undetected, no material adjustments, restatement or other revisions to previously issued financial statements are required. More information on these material weaknesses and Porch’s plans for remediation can be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022.

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) expansion plans and opportunities, including recently completed acquisitions as well as future acquisitions or additional business combinations; (2) costs related to being a public company; (3) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (4) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (5) further expansion into the insurance industry, and the related federal and state regulatory requirements; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in Porch’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as Porch’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes one or more non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue, contribution margin, and average revenue per monetized service.

Porch defines Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related impacts, including compensation to the sellers that requires future service, amortization of intangible assets, gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, if any, gain or loss on divestures and certain transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (loss) divided by GAAP total revenue. Contribution margin is defined as revenue less all variable expenses, including cost of revenue, variable marketing and sales. Average revenue per monetized services in quarter is the average revenue generated per monetized service performed in a quarterly period. When calculating average revenue per monetized service in quarter, average revenue is defined as total quarterly monetized service revenues generated from monetized services.

Porch management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of Porch’s operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs. Porch believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate Porch’s operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing Porch’s financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, Porch's definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies. In addition, Porch may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Porch’s consolidated financial statements. Porch may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and Porch’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expense are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Porch is not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control.

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

315,741

$

196,046

Accounts receivable, net

28,767

4,268

Short-term investments

9,251

Reinsurance balance due

228,416

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,338

4,080

Restricted cash

8,551

11,407

Total current assets

605,064

215,801

Property, equipment, and software, net

6,666

4,593

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,504

Goodwill

225,654

28,289

Long-term investments

58,324

Intangible assets, net

129,830

15,961

Restricted cash, non-current

500

Long-term insurance commissions receivable

7,521

3,365

Other assets

684

378

Total assets

$

1,038,747

$

268,387

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

6,965

$

9,203

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,675

9,905

Deferred revenue

201,085

5,208

Refundable customer deposit

15,274

2,664

Current portion of long-term debt

150

4,746

Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves

61,949

Other insurance liabilities, current

40,024

Total current liabilities

363,122

31,726

Long-term debt

414,585

43,237

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

2,694

Refundable customer deposit, non-current

529

Earnout liability, at fair value

13,866

50,238

Private warrant liability, at fair value

15,193

31,534

Other liabilities (includes $9,617 and $3,549 at fair value, respectively)

12,242

3,798

Total liabilities

821,702

161,062

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, $0.0001 par value:

10

8

Authorized shares – 400,000,000 and 400,000,000, respectively

Issued and outstanding shares – 97,961,597 and 81,669,151, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

641,406

424,823

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(259

)

Accumulated deficit

(424,112

)

(317,506

)

Total stockholders’ equity

217,045

107,325

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,038,747

$

268,387


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

2021

2020

2019

Revenue

$

192,433

$

72,299

$

77,595

Operating expenses(1):

Cost of revenue

58,725

17,562

21,500

Selling and marketing

84,273

41,665

56,220

Product and technology

47,005

28,546

30,992

General and administrative

85,795

28,199

52,011

Gain on divestiture of businesses

(1,442

)

4,994

Total operating expenses

275,798

114,530

165,717

Operating loss

(83,365

)

(42,231

)

(88,122

)

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(5,757

)

(14,734

)

(7,134

)

Change in fair value of earnout liability

(18,519

)

Change in fair value of private warrant liability

(15,389

)

2,427

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

5,110

5,748

(483

)

Investment income and realized gains, net of investment expenses

701

Other income (expense), net

340

(6,931

)

(7,484

)

Total other income (expense)

(33,514

)

(13,490

)

(15,101

)

Loss before income taxes

(116,879

)

(55,721

)

(103,223

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

10,273

1,689

(96

)

Net loss

$

(106,606

)

$

(54,032

)

$

(103,319

)

Induced conversion of preferred stock

(17,284

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(106,606

)

$

(71,316

)

$

(103,319

)

Loss per share - basic

$

(1.14

)

$

(1.96

)

$

(3.31

)

Loss per share - diluted (Note 19)

$

(1.14

)

$

(2.03

)

$

(3.31

)

Shares used in computing basic loss per share

93,884,566

36,344,234

31,170,351

Shares used in computing diluted loss per share

93,884,566

36,374,215

31,170,351

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:

2021

2020

2019

Cost of revenue

$

1

$

2

$

9

Selling and marketing

5,584

1,901

477

Product and technology

7,223

5,248

747

General and administrative

25,784

4,145

34,739

$

38,592

$

11,296

$

35,972

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(106,606

)

$

(54,032

)

$

(103,319

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Current period change in net unrealized loss, net of tax

(259

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(106,865

)

$

(54,032

)

$

(103,319

)


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Redeemable Convertible

Additional

Total

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid-in

Accumulated

Stockholders’

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Equity (Deficit)

Balances as of January 1, 2019

42,104,419

$

119,000

20,475,883

$

205

$

10,615

$

(160,662

)

$

(149,842

)

Retroactive application of recapitalization(1)

(42,104,419

)

(119,000

)

8,937,724

(202

)

119,202

119,000

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

29,413,607

3

129,817

(160,662

)

(30,842

)

Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle

507

507

Net loss

(103,319

)

(103,319

)

Stock-based compensation

35,972

35,972

Issuance of Series B and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1)

3,944,897

37,274

37,274

Issuance of common stock for acquisitions

271,287

479

479

Adjustment to purchase price consideration

(290

)

(290

)

Issuance of common stock warrants

168

168

Vesting of restricted stock awards issued for acquisitions

516,539

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants

4

4

Exercise of stock options

74,980

110

110

Shares repurchased

(23,488

)

(42

)

(42

)

Balances as of December 31, 2019

$

34,197,822

$

3

$

203,492

$

(263,474

)

$

(59,979

)

Net loss

(54,032

)

(54,032

)

Stock-based compensation

10,660

10,660

Stock-based compensation - earnout

1,976,332

636

636

Issuance of Series B and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1)

682,539

4,836

4,836

Conversion of convertible notes to Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1)

198,750

1,436

1,436

Repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock

(75,162

)

(480

)

(480

)

Issuance of common stock warrants

44

44

Vesting of restricted stock awards issued for acquisitions

472,141

Issuance of common stock for acquisitions

785,330

6,898

6,898

Exercise of stock options and warrants

505,711

1,029

1,029

Net share settlement of common stock options and restricted stock units

1,189,911

Shareholder contribution

17,584

17,584

Inducement to convert preferred stock

(17,284

)

(17,284

)

Impacts of recognition of contingent beneficial conversion feature

(5,208

)

(5,208

)

Conversion of common stock warrants into common stock

1,705,266

Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants into common stock

702,791

11,029

11,029

Recapitalization and PIPE financing

35,304,052

5

239,722

239,727

Tax impacts of recapitalization

187

187

Earnout liability

4,023,668

(50,238

)

(50,238

)

Cancellation of redeemable convertible preferred stock repurchase liability

480

480

Balances as of December 31, 2020

$

81,669,151

$

8

$

424,823

$

(317,506

)

$

107,325

(1) Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock and convertible preferred stock warrants have been retroactively restated to give effect to the recapitalization transaction.


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) - Continued
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Accumulated

Additional

Other

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Accumulated

Comprehensive

Stockholders’

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Loss

Equity

Balances as of January 1, 2021

81,669,151

$

8

$

424,823

$

(317,506

)

$

$

107,325

Net loss

(106,606

)

(259

)

(106,865

)

Stock-based compensation

15,631

15,631

Stock-based compensation - earnout

22,961

22,961

Issuance of common stock for acquisitions

2,042,652

1

35,706

35,707

Contingent consideration for acquisitions

6,685

6,685

Reclassification of earnout liability upon vesting

54,891

54,891

Reclassification of private warrant liability upon exercise

31,730

31,730

Vesting of restricted stock awards

2,549,223

Exercise of stock warrants

11,521,412

1

126,768

126,769

Exercise of stock options

1,700,557

4,326

4,326

Income tax withholdings

(1,521,398

)

(28,940

)

(28,940

)

Capped call transactions

(52,913

)

(52,913

)

Transaction costs

(262

)

(262

)

Balances as of December 31, 2021

97,961,597

$

10

$

641,406

$

(424,112

)

$

(259

)

$

217,045


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(106,606

)

$

(54,032

)

$

(103,319

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

16,386

6,644

7,377

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

1,861

Loss on sale and impairment of long-lived assets

595

895

1,088

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

(5,110

)

(5,748

)

483

Loss on remeasurement of debt

895

6,159

Loss (gain) on divestiture of businesses

(1,442

)

4,994

Loss on remeasurement of Legacy Porch warrants

2,584

2,090

Loss on remeasurement of private warrant liability

15,389

(2,427

)

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration

(2,244

)

1,700

(300

)

Loss on remeasurement of earnout liability

18,519

Stock-based compensation

38,592

11,296

35,972

Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net

369

Net realized losses on investments

67

Interest expense (non-cash)

2,387

7,488

2,369

Other

1,055

(23

)

580

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

Accounts receivable

(2,905

)

203

(1,840

)

Reinsurance balance due

(15,343

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5,323

)

(2,587

)

603

Accounts payable

(11,779

)

4,092

2,361

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(15,981

)

(15,946

)

7,704

Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves

(22,417

)

Other insurance liabilities, current

14,396

Deferred revenue

53,556

2,206

(803

)

Refundable customer deposits

(3,545

)

(3,521

)

6,122

Long-term insurance commissions receivable

(4,156

)

(3,365

)

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

(2,141

)

Other

(399

)

2,419

(975

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(34,777

)

(48,669

)

(29,335

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(972

)

(279

)

(478

)

Capitalized internal use software development costs

(3,719

)

(2,601

)

(4,096

)

Purchases of short-term and long-term investments

(24,006

)

Maturities, sales of short-term and long-term investments

21,694

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(256,430

)

(7,791

)

116

Divestiture of businesses net of cash disposed

(750

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(263,433

)

(10,671

)

(5,208

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from recapitalization and PIPE financing

305,133

Distribution to stockholders

(30,000

)

Transaction costs - recapitalization

(262

)

(5,652

)

Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees

413,537

66,190

31,300

Repayments of principal and related fees

(46,965

)

(81,640

)

(202

)

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of fees

4,714

3,274

Capped call transactions

(52,913

)

Proceeds from exercises of warrants

126,741

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and Legacy Porch warrants

4,288

911

114

Income tax withholdings paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(28,877

)

Repurchase of stock

(42

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

415,549

259,614

34,486

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

117,339

$

200,274

$

(57

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

$

207,453

$

7,179

$

7,236

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period

$

324,792

$

207,453

$

7,179

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Continued
Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

Supplemental disclosures

Cash paid for interest

$

2,662

$

9,103

$

3,466

Reduction of earnout liability due to a vesting event

$

54,891

$

$

Non-cash consideration for acquisitions

$

52,761

$

9,295

$

479

Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants into common stock

$

$

11,029

$

Earnout liability

$

$

50,238

$

Private warrant liability

$

$

31,534

$

Capital contribution from a shareholder - inducement to convert preferred stock to common

$

$

17,284

$

Non-cash inducement to convert preferred stock to common

$

$

17,284

$

Debt discount for warrants issued (non-cash)

$

$

1,215

$

3,700

Cancelation of a convertible promissory note on divestiture of a business

$

$

2,724

$

Conversion of debt to redeemable convertible preferred stock (non-cash)

$

$

1,436

$

34,105

Capital contribution from a shareholder - guarantee of debt

$

$

300

$


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE

INSURANCE

VERTICAL SOFTWARE

Consolidated

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

$

(14,476

)

$

5,922

$

3,180

$

(5,375

)

N/A

37%

9%

-10%

Less:

Acquisition and related expense

795

29

-

824

Loss on re-measurement of warrants

(2,132

)

-

-

(2,132

)

Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability

3,131

-

-

3,131

Revaluation of contingent consideration

(2,427

)

-

563

(1,864

)

Non-cash bonus expense

(1,378

)

-

-

(1,378

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

6,489

400

2,342

9,231

Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge

50

-

285

335

Other, net

(38

)

0

(78

)

(115

)

Depreciation and amortization

597

1,001

4,000

5,598

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,135

)

778

2

(356

)

Interest expense

1,348

444

(332

)

1,460

Net income (loss)

$

(19,775

)

$

3,269

$

(3,603

)

$

(20,109

)


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE

INSURANCE

VERTICAL SOFTWARE

Consolidated

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

$

(53,760

)

$

9,007

$

20,733

$

(24,020

)

N/A

16%

15%

-12.5%

Less:

Acquisition and related expense

5, 331

29

-

5,360

Loss on re-measurement of warrants

15,389

-

-

15,389

Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability

18,519

-

-

18,519

Revaluation of contingent consideration

(2,807

)

-

563

(2,244

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

33,180

876

4,537

38,592

Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge

252

-

298

550

Other, net

(81

)

(1

)

(259

)

(340

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(5,099

)

-

(11

)

(5,110

)

Depreciation and amortization

2,915

3,432

10,039

16,386

Income tax benefit

(8,139

)

(1,788

)

(346

)

(10,273

)

Interest expense

4,739

508

510

5,757

Net income (loss)

$

(117,959

)

$

5,950

$

5,402

$

(106,606

)

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Monetized Services Revenue
Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands)

2021

2021

Monetized Services Revenue

$

34,366

$

137,383

Other Operating Revenue

17,215

55,050

Total Revenue

$

51,581

$

192,433

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE

INSURANCE

VERTICAL SOFTWARE

Consolidated

Revenue

$

-

$

16,060

$

35,520

$

51,581

Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

2,725

$

11,412

$

14,137

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

13,335

$

24,108

$

37,443

N/A

83%

68%

73%

Revenue

$

-

$

16,060

$

35,520

$

51,581

Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

2,725

$

11,412

$

14,137

Sales & Marketing (Variable)

$

287

$

8,065

$

10,089

$

18,440

Contribution Margin

$

(287

)

$

5,271

$

14,019

$

19,003

N/A

33%

39%

37%

Sales & Marketing (Fixed)

$

905

$

473

$

3,816

$

5,195

Product & Technology

$

6,003

$

621

$

6,223

$

12,847

General & Administrative

$

11,407

$

(64

)

$

7,991

$

19,335

Total Operating Expenses

$

18,602

$

11,820

$

39,531

$

69,954

Operating Loss

$

(18,602

)

$

4,240

$

(4,011

)

$

(18,373

)


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE

INSURANCE

VERTICAL SOFTWARE

Consolidated

Revenue

$

-

$

55,283

$

137,150

$

192,433

Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

18,133

$

40,591

$

58,724

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

37,150

$

96,559

$

133,709

N/A

67%

70%

69%

Revenue

$

-

$

55,283

$

137,150

$

192,433

Cost of Revenue

$

-

$

18,133

$

40,591

$

58,724

Sales & Marketing (Variable)

$

2,444

$

16,763

$

39,111

$

58,317

Contribution Margin

$

(2,444

)

$

20,388

$

57,448

$

75,392

N/A

37%

42%

39%

Sales & Marketing (Fixed)

$

5,416

$

7,059

$

13,479

$

25,954

Product & Technology

$

26,675

$

1,055

$

19,276

$

47,005

General & Administrative

$

58,100

$

8,284

$

19,414

$

85,798

Total Operating Expenses

$

92,635

$

51,293

$

131,870

$

275,798

Operating Loss

$

(92,635

)

$

3,990

$

5,280

$

(83,365

)

Comparison of Preliminary Results to Final Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

($ thousands)

Insurance

Vertical Software

Total

Preliminary

Final

Preliminary

Final

Preliminary

Final

Revenue

16,060

16,060

35,520

35,520

51,581

51,581

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

16,775

13,335

24,108

24,108

40,883

37,443

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue %

104%

83%

68%

68%

79%

73%

Contribution Margin

8,711

5,271

14,019

14,019

22,443

19,003

Contribution Margin %

54%

33%

39%

39%

44%

37%

GAAP net (loss)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(22,582)

(20,109)

Adj. EBITDA (loss)

3,449

5,922

3,180

3,180

(7,848)

(5,375)

Adj. EBITDA %

21%

37%

9%

9%

-15%

-10%

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue.

Full Year 2021

($ thousands)

Insurance

Vertical Software

Total

Preliminary

Final

Preliminary

Final

Preliminary

Final

Revenue

55,283

55,283

137,150

137,150

192,433

192,433

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

40,590

37,150

96,559

96,559

137,149

133,709

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue %

73%

67%

70%

70%

71%

69.5%

Contribution Margin

23,828

20,388

57,448

57,448

78,832

75,392

Contribution Margin %

43%

37%

42%

42%

41%

39.2%

GAAP net (loss)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(109,079)

(106,606)

Adj. EBITDA (loss)

6,533

9,007

20,733

20,733

(26,493)

(24,020)

Adj. EBITDA %

12%

16%

15%

15%

-13.8%

-12.5%

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Porch Group, Inc.
(206) 715-2369
walter@porch.com

Matt Glover/Alex Thompson
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com

Porch Press contact:
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 386-6332
PRCH@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.