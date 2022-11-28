U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.01
    -70.11 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,805.23
    -541.80 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,021.95
    -204.40 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.96
    -39.23 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +0.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0065 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8850
    -0.2150 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,240.82
    -318.35 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.84
    +0.55 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

PorchPals Selects Sure to Launch First of its Kind Subscription Package Theft Insurance

·3 min read

Sure delivers frictionless digital embedded insurance experience for PorchPals members

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the global insurance technology leader, today announced a new partnership with PorchPals, a just launched platform that provides affordable porch piracy package insurance for deliveries to your door. PorchCare, PorchPal's new subscription package theft insurance built on Sure's embedded insurance infrastructure, is debuting today in California with plans for PorchPals and Sure to launch PorchCare nationally in 2023.

Sure and PorchPals partner to launch first of its kind package theft insurance.
Sure and PorchPals partner to launch first of its kind package theft insurance.

"Sure is proud to have partnered with PorchPals to build PorchCare as a fully embedded insurance product," said Wayne Sl

"Sure is proud to have partnered with PorchPals to build PorchCare as a fully embedded insurance product. We are providing PorchPals members the type of digital experience they expect this day in age, but don't normally receive when purchasing insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "PorchCare serves as the latest example of Sure combining its unmatched insurance expertise with its world-class technology capabilities to build and launch digital insurance products from scratch. We're excited to partner with PorchPals to bring this product to market in California with more states on the horizon."

After aligning the carrier resources to bring package theft insurance to life, PorchPals co-founders, serial entrepreneur James Moore and current NFL defensive back Adoree' Jackson, selected Sure as their partner to build PorchCare from the ground up using Sure's digital insurance infrastructure. From start to finish, Sure and PorchPals worked together to launch a fully embedded insurance product on the PorchPals platform powered by Sure's market-leading SaaS infrastructure.

"After our first meeting with the Sure team, it was clear we had found the best partner to bring PorchCare from idea to reality," said PorchPals co-founder James Moore. "Sure's technology and know-how to bring digital insurance products to market is unmatched, and when you combine that with their deep insurance expertise, there is no better partner to launch an embedded insurance product at speed and scale."

Through its new PorchCare subscription package theft insurance enabled in partnership with Sure, PorchPals is solving an important and growing need in the market. Ecommerce is expanding at a rapid clip, with over 165 billion packages and counting delivered each year in the U.S. At the same time, the need to protect online purchases from theft at the front door is growing. In the last year alone, approximately 210 million packages totalling $5.4 billion in value were stolen from porches in the U.S. alone. Consumers can now minimize the fear and risk of being a victim of porch theft using PorchPal's new delivery protection insurance powered by Sure.

About Sure

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PorchPals

While on vacation, at the office, or running errands – PorchPals has got you covered while you live your life. For more information, visit us at www.porchpals.com

Contacts:

Sure
Ben Veghte
Head of Communications
press@sureapp.com

PorchPals
Matthew Mirandi
Berk Communications
porchpals@berkcommunications.com

Unlock the potential of insurance on the internet | sureapp.com (PRNewsfoto/Sure)
Unlock the potential of insurance on the internet | sureapp.com (PRNewsfoto/Sure)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porchpals-selects-sure-to-launch-first-of-its-kind-subscription-package-theft-insurance-301688174.html

SOURCE Sure

Recommended Stories

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Barclays downgrades Tyson Foods, Beyond Meat stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a new Barclays note on protein stocks.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • This Furniture Company Laid Off 2,700 Workers Via Text, Days Before Thanksgiving

    A Mississippi-based furniture company, United Furniture Industries, has become a bad Samaritan for its employees just before Thanksgiving. The company fired almost 2,700 employees in text messages and emails. The company’s employees, spread across North Carolina, Mississippi, and California, were unemployed before Thanksgiving. "At the instruction of the board of directors, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult de

  • Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

    Investors are worried that the oil stock could pay out an even smaller dividend in the fourth quarter.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Thanks to the Federal Reserve, yields on income-producing investments are rising these days as it lifts interest rates. Meanwhile, the dividend yields on many stocks are even higher because rising rates have put downward pressure on stock prices. Because of that, those with $1,000 of idle cash can turn that money into an attractive income stream by buying stocks with a big yield.

  • It’s a Bad Time to Buy a Car. How to Score a Decent Deal Now if You Can’t Wait.

    The average rate on a new vehicle loan is now 5.78%, up from 3.86% in January, according to Bankrate.com.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.